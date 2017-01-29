Twitter reacts to Bastian Schweinsteiger scoring for Manchester United in a 4-0 win over Wigan
The German scored on his first start for Manchester United under Jose Mourinho
Manchester United ensured their progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 win against Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford. There was a huge surprise for Red Devils fans as Bastian Schweinsteiger started for the first time under Jose Mourinho, and he responded with a goal and an assist.
Maroane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling were the other goal-scorers as United ran riot in the second half, which was capped off by Schweinsteiger’s overhead kick to score the fourth and final goal of the game.
