Twitter reacts to Bastian Schweinsteiger scoring for Manchester United in a 4-0 win over Wigan

Manchester United ensured their progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comprehensive 4-0 win against Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford. There was a huge surprise for Red Devils fans as Bastian Schweinsteiger started for the first time under Jose Mourinho, and he responded with a goal and an assist.

Maroane Fellaini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Chris Smalling were the other goal-scorers as United ran riot in the second half, which was capped off by Schweinsteiger’s overhead kick to score the fourth and final goal of the game.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

First, here are some mind-boggling stats about Schweini’s return:

Bastian Schweinsteiger today:



First start in 386 days

First goal in 429 days

First assist in 522 days



Fußballgott. pic.twitter.com/bHLCDXxCro — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 29, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger: Completed more passes than any other player during Manchester United's 4-0 win against Wigan (103) pic.twitter.com/9yO9hMAmEW — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 29, 2017

2 - Bastian Schweinsteiger has both scored (1) and assisted (1) as many goals today as in his previous 33 games for Man Utd. Return. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 29, 2017

If you cast your mind back to when Jose Mourinho had frozen Schweini and Mkhitaryan out of the squad, this seems rather funny...

Schweinsteiger and Mkhitaryan both on the scoresheet for Manchester United pic.twitter.com/yuHTMkywBU — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 29, 2017

9th Jan 2016 - Bastian starts vs Sheff Utd



29th Jan 2017 - Bastian Schweinsteiger's NEXT #MUFC START AND SCORES pic.twitter.com/J32TESPJvR — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) January 29, 2017

There’s hyperbole, and then there are Bastian fans...

I think Bastian Schweinsteiger is a better player than Michael Carrick. — AyoDeji (@Iam_darich) January 29, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger's first goal at Old Trafford. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) January 29, 2017

What a day 29th January, 2017 has been!

Seems like throwback sunday first Roger Federer, followed by Ashish Nehra, and now Bastian Schweinsteiger rolling back the years #bossed — Maneesh Chauhan (@maneeshchauhan) January 29, 2017

Goal and assist for Bastian Schweinsteiger at Old Trafford! pic.twitter.com/lx0kh3fKBR — Alan (@awesomealan) January 29, 2017

Bastian Schweinsteiger scores!



Now for Jose to put him back in the cryogenic freezer until his next start, in 2018. — Coral (@Coral) January 29, 2017