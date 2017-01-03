Twitter reacts to yesterday's incredible Premier League action

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Sunderland

Liverpool dropped two points in the Premier League title race as Jermain Defoe converted two penalties to earn struggling Sunderland a 2-2 draw against them at the Stadium of Light on Monday.

Ten-man Manchester City moved up to third as they beat Burnley 2-1 at home -- Gael Clichy and substitute Sergio Aguero scoring second-half goals after Fernandinho had been shown a red card before the interval.

Hull City's relegation worries intensified when they lost 3-1 at West Bromwich Albion despite taking the lead, while Middlesbrough eeked out a point against champions Leicester City in a drab 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman enjoyed a 3-0 victory over his former club Southampton, although the goals scored by Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku all came late on.

In yesterday’s late-kick off, Manchester United continued their recent resurgence in form when they saw off 10 man West Ham United 2-0. Twitter users had a field day with most of the tweets trolling Liverpool for their draw against Sunderland. Here are the best tweets from last night’s incredible Premier League action.

Boring James Milner definitely knows who the main player in Sunderland is....

I just asked Defoe if his back hurts. He said No, why? I said Because you've been carrying Sunderland all season. He said Good one, James. — Boring James Milner (@BoringMilner) January 2, 2017

Fernandinho and red cards, still a better love story than twilight :P

Fernandinho's form:



Games: 6

Red cards: 3



pic.twitter.com/1m2gOOB0cH — Football Funnys (@FootballFunnys) January 2, 2017

Daniel Sturridge suffered yet another injury scare yesterday

Daniel Sturridge is like a tampon. In for a week, out for a month.

Injured again. pic.twitter.com/4WGbJqskok — TheFootballCommunity (@Footy_Community) January 2, 2017

This is one all Liverpool fans will hate pic.twitter.com/UbypeNIraY — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) January 2, 2017

Manchester United love the number 6 :P

Bad Luck Man Utd pic.twitter.com/AuVnVzQG9Y — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 2, 2017

Steals from the rich, gives to the poor

Jürgen Klopp, you have my respect!! pic.twitter.com/13nRNKTmyL — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 2, 2017

That is savage, Deluded Brendan!

Remind me to never let Jurgen Klopp walk my dog.



That's two leads he's dropped today. — Deluded Brendan (@DeludedBrendan) January 2, 2017

Mike Dean played a huge role in Manchester United’s win when he questionably sent off Feghouli

Manchester United's first January signing has to be Mike Dean. — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 2, 2017

Just play Carrick in every match Mourinho!

Manchester United with Michael Carrick starting so far this season:



WWWWWDWWDWWWWW

Goals: 35



Class is permanent. pic.twitter.com/NzLs7xbIrG — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) January 2, 2017

6, 6 everywhere for Manchester United

1. 6 PL games

2. 6 wins in a row

3. 6x3= 18 points got

4. 6lory 6lory Man United

5. 6 is Pogba's shirt number

6. Manchester United. — Mohamed ELNneny (@ElNnenyM) January 2, 2017

The stress of the Premier League is already catching up to Pep

Pep Guardiola has said in an interview that Manchester City job will be his last job as football coach and he won't continue after that — Messi World (@MessiWorId) January 2, 2017

Lukaku was on target once again last night

15 - Romelu Lukaku has been involved in 15 PL goals this term (11 goals, 4 assists); at least 10 more than any other Everton player. Sweet. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2017

Zlatan like wine, is just getting better with age.