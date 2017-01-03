Twitter reacts to yesterday's incredible Premier League action
All the best/funniest tweets from last night's Premier League action
Liverpool dropped two points in the Premier League title race as Jermain Defoe converted two penalties to earn struggling Sunderland a 2-2 draw against them at the Stadium of Light on Monday.
Ten-man Manchester City moved up to third as they beat Burnley 2-1 at home -- Gael Clichy and substitute Sergio Aguero scoring second-half goals after Fernandinho had been shown a red card before the interval.
Hull City's relegation worries intensified when they lost 3-1 at West Bromwich Albion despite taking the lead, while Middlesbrough eeked out a point against champions Leicester City in a drab 0-0 draw at the Riverside Stadium.
Everton manager Ronald Koeman enjoyed a 3-0 victory over his former club Southampton, although the goals scored by Enner Valencia, Leighton Baines and Romelu Lukaku all came late on.
In yesterday’s late-kick off, Manchester United continued their recent resurgence in form when they saw off 10 man West Ham United 2-0. Twitter users had a field day with most of the tweets trolling Liverpool for their draw against Sunderland. Here are the best tweets from last night’s incredible Premier League action.
Boring James Milner definitely knows who the main player in Sunderland is....
Fernandinho and red cards, still a better love story than twilight :P
Daniel Sturridge suffered yet another injury scare yesterday
Manchester United love the number 6 :P
Steals from the rich, gives to the poor
That is savage, Deluded Brendan!
Mike Dean played a huge role in Manchester United’s win when he questionably sent off Feghouli
Just play Carrick in every match Mourinho!
6, 6 everywhere for Manchester United
The stress of the Premier League is already catching up to Pep
Lukaku was on target once again last night
Zlatan like wine, is just getting better with age.