Young Bengaluru FC side goes down to ASC

A Blues squad comprising mainly U-18 players faced tough competition against physically superior opposition.

by Press Release Report 30 Jan 2017, 13:56 IST

John Kila’s side were outclassed by a dominant ASC side(Image: Goal)

A hat-trick from Jotin Singh, who scored in the 11th, 54th and 71st minute, sealed a 3-1 win for ASC, as they held a young Bengaluru FC side, that could find the net only late into the game, in the BDFA Super Division League, at the Bengaluru Football Stadium, on Sunday.

A simple tap-in by Vignesh was a consolation for the young Blues. Seiminlen Doungel, a second-half substitute returning from injury, beat the ASC goalkeeper to hit the crossbar, and the ball dropped at the feet of the Blues number 8, who found his name on the scoresheet.

Bengaluru FC, dressed in white, started on the offensive but failed to worry the ASC defence. It was mostly easy going for the ASC shot-stopper AK Balwanth, who had just one save to make in the first half, a 30-yard attempt from Rizul Patiyal.

The ASC team were the stronger of the two and were running the game with their physical presence, finding their way around the Blues' high defensive line.

By the second half, coach John Kila rung in some changes to bring in striker Seiminlen, who added the much-needed vigour into the Blues' offensive play. Coming back from injury, the number 7, who looks to garner some game time ahead of his return to the senior team, put in a few attempts on the ASC goal, but failed to hit the mark.

The highlight of the match was a 71st-minute acrobatic finish by ASC's Jotin Singh, who found enough space in the Blues' box to complete his hat-trick with an overhead kick which flew past a hapless Bengaluru FC goalkeeper.

A long-ball from the Blues' Ajay Chhetri in the 81st minute found Len Doungel, who beat the keeper but it was a tap-in from Vignesh that helped Blues find the scoresheet.

Bengaluru FC next face Rail Wheel Factory on February 1 at the Bangalore Football Stadium.