5 Indian cricketers who faded away after the 2011 World Cup

These players might have played their last match for India.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jan 2017, 15:09 IST

“Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!” These words by Ravi Shastri resonated through the ears of over a billion Indians watching the World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka.

April 2, 2011 - A day which every single Indian fondly remembers. However, it was not just Dhoni’s heroics in the final, or Yuvraj’s heroics throughout the tournament which led India to world cup success but in fact, it was a valiant team effort.

However, there are few players who were included in the World Cup squad, but soon faded away due to their lacklustre performances, or due to another player performing better and taking their place in the team.

Here is a list of five players who faded away after achieving success with the Indian side in the 2011 World Cup.

#5 Piyush Chawla

After playing for the Indian U-19 team at the age of 15, Piyush Chawla was destined to be the next big spinner in the Indian cricket team. He made his Test debut in 2006 against England at the tender age of 17 and his ODI debut in the next year against Bangladesh.

Things did not go according to plan for the leggie from Uttar Pradesh as he was overshadowed by Harbhajan Singh at the beginning of his career and Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja later on his career. The main problem with Piyush Chawla’s bowling was that he tried too many variations and hence did not cause much trouble to the opposition batsmen.