Hockey India League 2017: Dabang Mumbai beat Kalinga Lancers 5-2 to top the table again

Goals by Harmanpreet Singh (23'), Florian Fuchs (31') and Gurjant Singh (53') ensure Dabang Mumbai beat home team Kalinga Lancers.

by Press Release Report 05 Feb 2017, 22:54 IST

Dabang Mumbai dominated the game against the home side

Dabang Mumbai avenged their bitter loss to Kalinga Lancers in their home game with a sensational 5-2 win here today that ensured they earned their top spot on the points table again. Kalinga Lancers are now pushed to the second spot. It was goals by Harmanpreet Singh (23'), Florian Fuchs (31') and Gurjant Singh (53') that fetched the visitors five points.

The game between home team, Kalinga Lancers, and Dabang Mumbai was nothing short of a battle of supremacy as both teams vied to earn the top spot on the points table. While Kalinga Lancers toppled Dabang Mumbai after their previous win against Jaypee Punjab Warriors, Dabang Mumbai were playing this game after two successive losses.

The first quarter featured nail-biting action and high tempo as Dabang Mumbai ensured they kept dangerman Glenn Turner at bay, with at least three men marking him, making sure an entry into their circle was restricted. Dabang Mumbai did well in earning the game’s first PC in the 9th minute but was ably blocked away by Kalinga Lancers keeper Andrew Charter.

The home team earned three back-to-back PCs too, after a series of fouls within the circle, but skipper Moritz Fuerste was slightly off the mark today and the two teams went into the first break in a stalemate.

A great chance to take a 2-0 lead was lost by Kalinga Lancers in the 19th minute when midfielder Dharamvir Singh failed to convert after a brilliant assist by Glenn Turner. His tap was blocked by David Harte. However, Dabang Mumbai, unlike their opponents, ensured they didn’t let go of the chances earned when Harmanpreet Singh was inch-perfect when he successfully converted a PC in the 23rd minute to fetch his team a 1-0 lead over the home team. This was the in-form 21-year-old drag flicker’s seventh goal of the season.

Skipper Florian Fuchs starred in the third quarter for Dabang Mumbai when he beat Kalinga Lancers’ defenders in the circle to earn a field goal only a minute into the second half taking their lead to a comfortable 3-0. The visitors kept up the pressure on Kalinga Lancers, dominating this quarter with the ball possession and they did well in defending the lead.

The Lancers failed to take their chances

Kalinga Lancers made desperate attempts to come back into the game in the last quarter, making forays into the circle but couldn’t quite make much of the chances. However, in the 51st minute, they earned their fourth PC of the game. But to the disappointment of the home crowd, they failed to convert it yet again this time trying a different variation attempting to score a field goal from the opportunity.

The visitors dented any chances of a comeback from Kalinga Lancers when Gurjant Singh, who played a vital role in the Junior World Cup, struck a fantastic field goal in the 53rd minute after an improvised assist by Affan Yousuf who made no mistake in trapping the ball from Manpreet in the midfield. This took Dabang Mumbai’s score to dominant 5-0.

Though Glenn Turner scored a field goal in the 57th minute making him the leading goal scorer with 10 goals in the league, it was not enough to stop Dabang Mumbai from winning their place on top of the table again.

Match awards

Gurjant Singh of Dabang Mumbai was awarded with a prize money of Rs 50,000 for scoring the Coal India Goal of the Match from Mr. Khirod Kumar Parida, Director Finance, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd.

Harmanpreet Singh of Dabang Mumbai won the prize of Rs 25,000 for being the Hero Young Achiever of the Match from Mr. Vishal Dev, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha.

The Airtel Most Entertaining Player of the Match was awarded to Amit Rohidas of Kalinga Lancers that came with a prize money of Rs 25,000 and presented by Mr Martin Gotheridge, Chairman, Jury of Appeal, Coal India Hockey India League.

David Harte of Dabang Mumbai was declared the Man of the Match and was awarded a prize money of Rs 50,000 by Shri. Aditya Prasad Padhi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Odisha.

6 February 2017, is rest day. The next game will be played on 7th February when Delhi Waveriders will take on Jaypee Punjab Warriors at 1900hrs.