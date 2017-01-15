HIL 2017: Top five drag flickers to watch out for

Drag Flickers can create the biggest of impacts in the game of hockey; here are 5 of the best in this year's Hockey India League.

by Gaurav Singh Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jan 2017, 12:05 IST

For every team, the drag flickers are going to play a pivotal role in the tournament

The Hockey India League is arguably the best thing that has happened to Indian hockey. HIL provides a platform for domestic players to showcase their talent at a higher level and also gives players an opportunity to revive their career in order to make a comeback to the international arena.

Due to this league, Indian players are now able to understand where they stand in terms of skill and physical fitness to their European counterparts. India’s junior hockey team coach Harendra Singh has also praised the HIL for its contribution in shaping the young Indian players.

Since its first edition, The Hockey India League has produced a number of proficient players. India’s Junior team ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh said the league prepared him for the World Cup in several aspects and drag flick being one of them. In modern hockey, drag flick is an important skill which can change the course of a match at ay moment. Drag flickers are worth their weight in gold in this age of hockey.

The fifth season of the Hockey India League is set to start in a couple of days and for every team, the drag flickers are going to play a pivotal role in the tournament. Let us take a look at the top five drag flickers who are favourites to make an impact in the HIL 2017.

#5 Harmanpreet Singh

Singh helped the Indian junior team clinch the Junior Hockey World Cup

Harmanpreet Singh came into the limelight after a staggering performance in the third edition of the Hockey India League. He scored five goals from penalty corners in the competition and won the ‘Upcoming Player of the Tournament’ award.

Before the HIL 2015, the promising youngster from the Surjit Singh Hockey Academy impressed everyone with his drag-flicking abilities in the 2014 Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia and scored nine goals in the competition, all from penalty corners.

He often deceives the goalkeeper with the use of a supple wrist action that changes the trajectory of the shots at the last moment. In recent years, he has matured as a player who can provide crucial breakthroughs in tough situations. The in-form Harmanpreet could help the Mumbai side in their quest for the first HIL title.