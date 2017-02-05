5 Pro Wrestling moves that can knock people out in MMA

These 5 moves would lay out anyone in an MMA fight.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 05 Feb 2017, 17:54 IST

Imagine getting kicked like this for real

Pro-wrestling is a bit strange. As it is classified under "sports entertainment", you can get away with exaggerating certain aspects of it in order to add to the drama. For an example of this, look no further than the moves superstars perform inside the squared circle.

If you compare these moves from the WWE or any other pro-wrestling organisation to what goes on in the world of MMA, then you can immediately spot the difference. Fairly harmless looking moves in the ring can cause some major damage inside the octagon.

There is a very good reason why MMA fighters approach each fight with an incredible level of preparation – both physically and mentally.

It's not like wrestling where you can perform four days a week without any lasting damage. Fighters in the UFC, for example, take a few months off between fights in order to recuperate and prepare for their next opponents.

So, with that in mind, we take a look at 5 pro-wrestling moves which would almost certainly knock out MMA fighters inside the octagon:

#1 Superkick

The Superkick is one of the most iconic moves in pro-wrestling. Made famous by the inimitable Heart Break Kid, Shawn Michaels, the kick is considered one of the most devastating finishers of the last couple of decades.

More recently, though, Dolph Ziggler hasn't been using it with the same level of excellence, whereas The Young Bucks have been making a mockery of the move over in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

While all this is great in wrestling, there is no real damage done to the opponent. If an MMA fighter took a kick like this to the face, though, it would be lights out, without a shadow of a doubt.