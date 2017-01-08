5 things UFC does better than WWE

This is why WWE ratings are falling while UFC is growing in popularity!

by Riju Dasgupta

No wonder Dana White smiles wide, while Vince McMahon often scowls

When UFC started out it wasn’t allowed on pay-per-view, and porn was! Dana White cleaned up the image of the company and has made it the most spoken about combat sport in the world today.

Compare this to WWE. One of the most popular forms of entertainment in the ‘90s now has a declining viewership and often cannot fill up arenas, sometimes even for pay-per-views. Live event attendance is also at an all-time low these days. What are the things that UFC does right, that WWE does not?

#5 Connecting with an adult fanbase

Attitude Era fans have all become UFC fans now

In 2008, WWE decided to enter a new phase of programming, known as the PG era. Gone were the bloody, sexually charged programs that characterised the late 90s-early & mid-2000s. This was a safer, more family oriented era, much in the vein of WWE programming in the late 80s to the early 90s.

At present with 'faces of the company', such as John Cena and Roman Reigns, WWE is looking to capture the younger demographic and sell the experience as family entertainment. The same audience buys merchandise like belts and action figures, earning Vince McMahon a whole lot of revenue indeed.

The older audience, now disillusioned with the current sports entertainment product, finds what they’re looking for inside the Octagon. Passion, intensity and more often than not, bloodshed. These were the elements that drew many to WWE in the first place, and they find the watered down product cheesy and trite.

Some PG segments have been described as being insulting to one's intelligence. UFC caters to adults, and hence, they are ever growing.