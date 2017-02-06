5 ways to introduce Conor McGregor to WWE

Conor McGregor's switch to WWE seems inevitable at this point.

McGregor’s first appearance will be a huge moment for WWE

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest names in the world right now and that's just a fact.

His personality has shone through more so than anyone could have imagined in the UFC, leading to the Irishman becoming a two-weight World Champion in an impressively short period of time. The most frightening thing of all is that he isn't even close to being done yet, either.

With that being said, it is interesting to speculate about Conor's future away from the world of mixed martial arts because he's just such a big character in so many different ways.

There are rumblings that he'll be stepping into a boxing ring to fight Floyd Mayweather sometime soon, but the real question for pro wrestling fans is whether or not he'll ever compete inside of the squared circle.

There are obviously a number of issues related to whether or not WWE can pull this off, but there are even more positives to be had too. Conor is an extremely hot commodity and his star will continue to shine for many years to come, making it seem like an inevitability that he'll eventually make the transition.

But the one thing that needs answering is this - how will it happen? With that in mind, let's take a look at five ways to introduce Conor McGregor into WWE.

#1 Partial owner

A McGregor ownership storyline would be genius

Remember when Vince McMahon and Ric Flair shared the ownership of World Wrestling Entertainment? Picture that storyline happening once more, but this time with Conor McGregor.

The Notorious One has already expressed an interest in owning a share of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, so the storyline would feel completely natural. You could have Conor be revealed as a "secret buyer", leaving McMahon and Triple H both stunned and confused.

He could implement a number of new rules into the business, floating back and forth between heel and babyface in order to keep the fans on their toes. It would shoot a bolt of momentum into the company, which is exactly what they need.

Onto a much more subtle option now.