UFC News: Cody Garbrandt asks Dominick Cruz to accept rematch or else he will fight TJ Dillashaw

Cody Garbrandt issues a rematch challenge to Dominick Cruz.

by anand muralidharan News 13 Jan 2017, 16:49 IST

Garbrandt calls out Cruz, keeps Dillashaw waiting

What’s the story?

New Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt has called out the former champion Dominick Cruz to an immediate rematch, despite his unanimous decision victory over Cruz at UFC 207. ‘No Love’ tweeted out the message to Cruz, calling him out to take the rematch or stand in line and wait for Garbrandt to beat Dillashaw, who is screaming for a shot at the champion.

Take the rematch I've blessed you with or I'll cut the snakes head off and await for your return! @DominickCruz @TMZ https://t.co/LHDcYZsdUv — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 13, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Garbrandt dominated the previous and only meeting with Cruz at UFC 207, as the two fighters went the distance, with the belts changing hands at the end of five rounds. Cruz’s capitulation at the hand of Garbrandt came as a huge shock to the MMA community, as Coddy showed skill, composure and fantastic strike precision to defeat a veteran in Dominick Cruz.

The heart of the matter

As Cody Garbrandt became the new UFC Bantamweight champion, he claimed he would defend his belt as often as possible to be a fighting champion that will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time. Garbrandt has wasted no time in issuing a challenge to Cruz, demanding a rematch with the former champion.

Garbrant also stated in his message that if Cruz backed out of the contest, he would be willing take on TJ Dillashaw and defend his belt for the first time, then take on Cruz when he is ready.

What’s next?

Dominick Cruz could take a break since his defeat to Garbrandt at UFC 207 as he has not yet responded to Cody Garbrandt’s proposal. However, one man surely ready to fight Garbrandt for the belt is TJ Dillashaw, as the former champion beat top prospect John Lineker, on the same night Garbrandt won the belt, only to scream for a shot in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Sportskeeda’s take

For whatever the UFC has got in store for the Bantamweight division, Cody Garbrandt’s attitude towards being a fighting champion works for all parties involved, as the champion looks desperate to get back into the octagon and defend his title.