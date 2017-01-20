UFC News: Cody Garbrandt outlines his 'hit list' that ends with Conor McGregor fight

Will the big names in UFC survive Cody Garbrandts new hit list?

by Shikhar Abs News 20 Jan 2017, 15:16 IST

Cody Garbrandt is ready with his new hit list.

What’s the news?

Cody ‘No Love’ Garbrandt became the bantamweight champion by defeating the ‘Dominator’ Dominick Cruz, who has been regarded as one of the greatest pound for pound fighters in the history of the UFC, at UFC 207. Last year, Garbrandt had a hit list of the fighters he wanted to defeat, out which he has already defeated two.

The first victory was over Takeya Mizugaki, whom he knocked out in UFC 202, and Cruz was the latest victim checked off the previous hit list. Only TJ Dillashaw is remaining from that list, but that will change soon.

‘No Love’ after becoming the UFC bantamweight champion, has no shortage of big-money fights coming his way. And he has already laid out plans for his new hit list, which includes big names such TJ Dillashaw, Jose Aldo and the King of MMA Conor McGregor.

He certainly is not shy about calling them out for potential big fights. He released his hit list on Twitter which had opponents listed in his ideal order:

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Garbrandt is a member of Team Alpha Male, and has a professional MMA record of 11-0-0 (W-L-D), with nine knockouts to his name. He and Dillashaw used to be training partners before Dillashaw left the camp and moved out with coach Duane ‘Bang’ Ludwig. There is still some animosity between the two following that move.

Garbrandt also has a history with ‘The Notorious’ McGregor, as the two were involved in a heated argument in TUF 22 which almost ignited a brawl. It all started off as an argument between McGregor and TAM founder Urijah Faber discussing Dillashaw’s relationship with the gym, where McGregor labelled Dillashaw as ‘a snake in the grass’.

The heart of the matter

Cody Garbrandt is set to face TJ Dillashaw for his first title defence after the two former friends are going to make an appearance as coaches in the upcoming season of TUF.

‘No Love’ feels that Dillashaw betrayed their camp and has been looking to dish out some vengeance ever since. Dillashaw defeated John Lineker on the same night Garbrandt became the champion and solidified his position as the #1 contender. This grudge match is going to attract a lot of attention.

The next fighter in Garbrandt’s hit list is the UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo, who lost only to Conor McGregor since 2005, ending his 18 fight winning streak. Aldo is regarded as one of the best pound for pound fighters in UFC. ‘No Love’ wants to test Aldo’s chin for himself inside the Octagon.

The final name on the list is none other than ‘The Notorious’ himself, who has made a name for himself by achieving the unthinkable and destroying all the fighters in his path to superstardom. Everyone in the UFC wants to fight Conor McGregor, as he draws the biggest pay-day for any fight.

Garbrandt and McGregor have crossed paths once before, and things nearly blew up. Both of them would love to settle the score, but it’s a long way for this fight to actually materialise, not to mention McGregor fights in two weight divisions higher than Garbrandt.

What’s next?

There has been some speculation on whom Cody Garbrandt should face next – Dominick Cruz or TJ Dillashaw. But there has been no word from Cruz regarding the rematch.

Meanwhile, UFC announced Garbrandt and Dillashaw as coaches for TUF 25, it seems more likely that ‘No Love’ will get a chance to settle the grudge against his ex-teammate very soon.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Team Alpha Male prodigy Cody Garbrandt proved himself when he toyed with Dominick Cruz and defeated him in style. He is still undefeated in the UFC and poses a serious threat to any opponent he faces. With most of the fighters checked off from his previous hit list, Garbrandt would love to quickly start with his new laid plans.

In my opinion, after Conor McGregor, he is the next breakout star from the UFC and is waiting to prove this to everyone. After he is done with Dillashaw and Aldo, ‘No Love’ is coming after McGregor to cross him off his hit list and become the new king of MMA.