UFC News: Dana White thinks Brock Lesnar's UFC career is over

More time for the squared circle?

Brock Lesnar was recently hit with a one-year suspension by the UFC owing to the two failed drug tests prior to his UFC 200 bout against Mark Hunt. A shadow doubt has shrouded the Beast Incarnate’s MMA future as a result of the suspension, with many claiming it may be the end of his eventful run inside the Octagon.

UFC President Dana White too seemed to echo similar sentiments in his recent interview with TMZ. White claimed that despite being a freak of nature and a bonafide draw, Lesnar’s UFC career may be coming to a close. Here is what UFC’s head honcho had to say about the former UFC Heavyweight Champion’s future with the promotion:

I think his career is winding down, but he's a freak of nature," White said. "Who knows...maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again, but I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset.

This is in stark contrast to recent reports that stated Lesar was still eying a return to the Octagon once he serves the one-year ban.

The former WWE Champion tested positive for an estrogen blocker called clomiphene, which is notorious for staying in the body for a month after its usage. MMA Junkie’s Marrocco revealed that Lesnar’s camp had put in a request for an eye medication and clomiphene and clomiphene metabolites foot cream test before they reached an agreement with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on the duration of the ban.

Lesnar’s unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt at UFC 200 was overturned following the revelation of his tests. His MMA record thus currently stands at 5-3-1 (W-L-NC). Ever since the cat was out of the bag, Hunt has been one of the most vocal detractors of Lesnar on popular social media outlets.

Brock Lesnar may have the ambitions of making an emphatic return to the Octagon to prove his naysayers that he isn’t a steroid dependent cheat, but the tides are certainly against him in this case. And if Dana White’s statement is anything to go by, we may have already seen the last of the ‘freak of nature’ in the cut-throat world of MMA.