UFC news: Floyd Mayweather calls Dana White a 'comedian' for $25 Million offer, says he's not coming out of retirement

Floyd Mayweather calls the UFC president "a f***ing comedian".

’Money’ Mayweather has ridiculed Dana White



What’s the story?

The 39 year old retired boxer Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather has ridiculed UFC president Dana White. According to worldboxingnews.net, the undefeated boxer has apparently rejected Dana White's official offer for the Conor McGregor fight.

TMZ sports recently caught up with Mayweather and asked him about his thoughts on the UFC president’s offer. Mayweather laughed it off and simply reacted by saying “He’s (White) a f***ing comedian”. He then showed off his fancy Hublot Laferrari watch, saying that it alone costs more than $200,000.

See the video below:

In case you didn’t know...

There have been talks of a boxing match between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Both the athletes have been launching verbal attacks at each other. The Irishman had demanded a $100 million payday along with PPV profit share.

Mayweather had countered the UFC star’s demands with a $15 million offer along with a cut from the PPV buys for him. However, “Mystic Mac” allegedly rejected the boxer’s offer. The UFC president then offered both Mayweather and McGregor $25 million and a cut from the PPV buys, which has now been laughed off by Mayweather.

The heart of the matter

Many people still believe that this is a fantasy match-up. According to noted journalist Ariel Helwani, the fight is currently in “exploratory phase”. The main hurdle in making this fantasy fight a reality is that both the athletes can’t seem to agree on the respective payday’s and PPV shares.

What next?

“The Notorious” is currently on a sabbatical away from the octagon as he is expecting the birth of his first child. It is widely believed that his return fight might be a title unification bout against the winner of the interim title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson at UFC 209.

As for Mayweather, he currently seems to be enjoying his retirement. However, a boxing showdown between the two cannot certainly be ruled out. It’s still to be seen what the Irishman has to say about the UFC president’s offer.

Sportskeeda’s take

Dana White’s offer to ‘Money’ Mayweather was chucklesome. The boxer has consistently made more than $25 million in the fights during his glorious career. So, while White’s offer was modest, it was not a surprise that the veteran boxer rejected it.