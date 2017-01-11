UFC News: Stephen Thompson "packing on" for Tyron Woodley rematch

Will this prove to be the edge for Wonderboy?

by Shikhar Abs News 11 Jan 2017, 04:13 IST

‘The Wonderboy’ is working with strength and conditioning coach to get more muscles.

Tyron Woodley (R), Stephen Thompson (L)

What’s the story?

Welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson are set for their rematch inside the octagon, headlining the main event of UFC 209 at Las Vegas.

When the pair last faced each other at UFC 205, Tyron Woodley nearly had Thompson in the fourth round, landing a massive right hand. Thompson somehow managed to survive the punches and a guillotine choke later that round. The result of this bout was rather unexpected, it turned out be a majority draw. Thompson took large amount of battering in the fight and ever since has been lobbying for a rematch.

In case you didn’t know...

It was only the third time in UFC history that a title fight ended in a draw. The other two times that UFC witnessed a title fight ending in a tie, was when Gary Maynard fought against Frankie Edgar at UFC 125, for Edgar’s lightweight championship belt, and B.J Penn-Caol Uno bout for the UFC lightweight title at UFC 41.

Tyron ‘The Chosen One’ Woodley has a MMA record of 16-3-1 (W-L-D). Going into the rematch his main arsenal will be his wrestling and his heavy right hand. Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson has a career record of 13-1-1 (W-L-D). With a strong backgroud in kickboxing, his main strenght is his striking ability.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with BJPenn.com, Thompson stated that he is doing everything in his power to level the playing field. He is even hitting the gym to pack more muscles,

“ Yea you know we are already working on that (my weight). I am back in the gym working with a strength and conditioning coach to get my diet right. I am putting on some weight now. Walking around a little bit heavier already.”

He even voiced his opinion on their last encounter and the rematch,

“ I was gun shy. I don’t know what it was. That last fight was just one of those where I just wasn’t mentally there. I didn’t throw the variety of kicks I wanted. My control on the cage was kind of slack. But like I said man, I am just excited to get out there and get my rematch and show fans a different athlete out there this time around.”

What next?

Woodley was campaigning to fight with other opponents like Nick Diaz, Michael Bisping or even Conor McGregor. He didn’t immediately agree for a rematch. The champion later announced in his podcast ‘The Morning Wood Show’, that he will face Stephen Thompson again. The Wonderboy was already openly campaigning for the rematch. UFC officials later confirmed, that Tyron Woodley-Stephen Thompson rematch will headline the main event at UFC 209.

Sportskeeda’s take

The first encounter between Woodley and Thompson was a thrilling battle which lasted for 5 rounds and ended in a majority draw. As a result, Tyron Woodley retained his title of UFC Welterweight champion. It had all the fans in attendance on their feet, cheering both the fighters on.

With ‘The Wonderboy’ hitting the gym to gain more muscle mass and Woodley promising to take Thompson out in the most embarrassing and worst fashion, this battle is going to be more exciting. Both fighters and all the fans are looking for a decisive finish to this rematch. UFC 209 will have one winner emerging out on top.