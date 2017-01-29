Australian Open 2017: Roger Federer showers praise on Rafael Nadal, says he would have happily shared the trophy

Federer has won hearts with his words for Rafa after the match.

Nadal congratulating Federer on his victory

What’s the story?

Earlier today, Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam when he defeated Rafael Nadal in an epic five-setter to take home the Australian Open. Speaking after the match, the Swiss legend heaped praise on his age-old rival.The 35-year-old said, “Tennis is a tough sport and we don't have draws but if I could have shared it today with Rafa I would have taken a draw.

“Keep playing Rafa, please. Tennis needs you. Thank you for everything you do.”

Nadal, on his part, congratulated his compatriot as he said, “Congratulations to Roger and all his team. Amazing how well he is playing after such a long time on the tour. I am very happy for him.”

In case you didn’t know…

Federer and Nadal are both admirers of each other’s games. They have openly spoken about the mutual respect and admiration in the past. Two of the greatest players of the sport, they have shared 32 Grand Slam titles between them.

The heart of the matter

If you were a witness to this epic finale you would know why Federer’s words are of so much significance. Not for one moment did either let their guard down. They fought tooth and nail for each and every point and most of the points were decided through unplayable shots.

A lot was at stake for both players. Federer was playing in his first Grand Slam since last year’s Wimbledon and it was in 2012 that he had won his 17th. Nadal, on the other hand, was on the brink of a second career grand slam – something that only two players, Rod Laver and Roy Emerson have managed in the Open era.

A victory for Nadal would have opened the debate on who is the greatest ever but Federer shut out all the questions with an epic victory.

What next?

Whether we will be able to witness another Fedal match in a Grand Slam final is highly doubtful. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have taken on the mantles now and will continue to thwart both Federer and Nadal. Up next, is, of course, Nadal’s favourite Grand Slam, the French Open, at the Roland Garros.

Sportskeeda’s take

Undoubtedly, he is the greatest of all time but the way Federer acknowledged Nadal’s efforts in the match makes him a true legend. If any tennis match deserved a draw, this was that match. But as is the cruelty (or should I say novelty?) of sports, there could only be one winner.

Tweet Speak