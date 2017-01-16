5 most successful Australian Open champions of all time

With Australian Open underway, let us take a look at the most successful players Down Under.

by Chirag Dubey Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 09:12 IST

Agassi won the Australian Open four times

The much awaited Australian Open starts today as the 2017 season begins to pick up some traction. With new talent beginning to find its way to reach the top, the experienced guns are certainly getting a run for their money.

With history being rewritten at every step of the way, let us take a moment to remember the players who have excelled beyond expectations in Melbourne over the years. Their names have been inscribed in the record books, who were (and still are) a formidable force on the tennis circuit.

#1 Andre Agassi

Former world number 1 Andre Agassi is one player who has outclassed every other player in the Australian Open. While many may argue that Novak Djokovic is the player who deserves to be named first, his winning percentage in Melbourne is still lower than that of the American’s, even though it’s by a slight margin.

Agassi first played in the Australian Open back in 1995, and the then 24-year-old won the tournament in his very attempt. The Australian Open title was the first of the four that he would eventually move on to win in the course of his career.

His last Grand Slam win in Melbourne came back in 2003, when he defeated Rainer Schuttler 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. Even though he has retired from the circuit, his winning percentage in Melbourne is at an astonishing 90.57, with a win tally of 48-5.