Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: World's greatest ever sporting rivalry in pictures

Lets go back in time and relive the greatest rivalry ever in tennis through some pictures.

Popularly known as ‘Fedal’, the Federer–Nadal rivalry is one of the most engaging rivalries in the history of the sport. They have played 34 times, with the 2015 Swiss Indoors final being the duo’s last encounter. Nadal leads the twelve-year-old rivalry 23–11.

Out of their 34 matches, 15 have been played on clay, 16 on hard court, and three on grass. Federer leads on grass (2–1), while Nadal dominates on clay (13–2). Nadal also has the edge over Federer on hard courts (9-7).

From 2006 to 2008, Nadal and Federer have played in every French Open and Wimbledon final. The 2008 Wimbledon Final was lauded as the greatest match ever by many tennis pundits.

Miami Masters Round of 32 (2004)

The Miami Open of 2004 was the birthplace of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry. There was never a more prophetic tennis match than this one as Nadal (ranked 34) defeated Federer (ranked 1) 6-3,6-3.

Miami Masters Finals (2005)

After their epic encounter in Key Biscayne the previous year, Federer won the match this time around to clinch the title. Nadal led Federer by two sets and 4–1 in the third before the world No. 1 rolled over the dice to defeat the Spaniard 2–6, 6–7 (4), 7–6 (5), 6–3, 6-1.

French Open Semi-Finals (2005)

The match was played on the eve of Nadal’s 19th birthday. The Spaniard celebrated with a four-set win (6–3, 4–6, 6–4, 6–3) and as expected dominated the Swiss master on clay.