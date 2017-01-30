Video: Behind the scenes of the Fedal rivalry

Watch this heart-warming video of Federer and Nadal breaking into fits of laughter as they shoot a promo.

(Video courtesy: Credit Suisse)

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, two of the greatest tennis players of all time, are, without a doubt, arch-rivals on the court. But outside of tennis, they are very good friends and share an amicable relationship. This video serves as a testimony to just that.

On Sunday, we relived the great rivalry once again in a Grand Slam final (probably, I’m afraid to say, for the last time) when the two met in the finals of the Australian Open. Federer, of course, triumphed over his age-old nemesis in an epic five-setter, eventually winning 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

But, as the Swiss great said after his victory, neither deserved to lose the match, “Tennis is a tough sport and we don't have draws but if I could have shared it today with Rafa I would have taken a draw.”

We all know that both players are admirers of each other’s game. The video shows how great a rapport the two share off the court. During the shooting of a promotional video for their charity match, "The Match for Africa", about six years ago, both Federer and Nadal could not keep a straight face as they broke into fits of laughter continuously.

“This is going to be good, I tell you,” Federer said at the start of the video. And boy, they absolutely crank it up for the next three minutes or so.

Every time, the 18-time Grand Slam winner delivers his opening line, “Hey Rafa, what are you going to get me for Christmas?” he breaks into fits of laughter. Nadal, although he tries to keep a straight face, cannot hold it together, and joins him.

As the Spaniard gets ready to reply, the Swiss begins to chuckle yet again. Obviously, there is no stopping the two.

By the time they are done with the video, Federer has tears in his eyes from all the laughter while Nadal clutches his face in an attempt to stop yet another fit.

Finally, they do deliver the lines as Rafa states that he will go to Switzerland to play an exhibition match against the Swiss maestro as a Christmas present. He then proceeds to ask Federer what he will get in return.

The Swiss finishes off with a winner down the line, saying, “I’ll give you the first set, how about that?”