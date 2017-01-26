5 potential WrestleMania opponents for Goldberg

Following the Royal Rumble there will be one question on the mind of all Goldberg fans - who's next?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 18:45 IST

Will Goldberg go 2-0 at WrestleMania?

The second Goldberg's music hits and you see him burst out of his changing room, you know that something special is about to go down. He's by far one of the most intimidating figures in the history of professional wrestling, and it's no surprise to see him return given his overwhelming popularity back in the Monday Night Wars.

So far it's been a fascinating return for the former World Heavyweight Champion, with his one and only match thus far being a 90-second squash against the man who ended the streak; Brock Lesnar. Whilst many people feel that the obvious way to go at WrestleMania 33 is a rematch, there's actually quite a few options out there for good old Bill.

This is all dependent on his ability to wrestle a longer match of course, but either way seeing him in Orlando in front of 75,000 people is going to be a spectacle in itself. He's never really had an entrance on that scale before, so it'll be nice to see him receive the long overdue ‘Mania moment that he deserves. Oh, and WrestleMania 20 doesn't count.

With that being said, it's time to look at five potential WrestleMania opponents for Goldberg.

#1 Brock Lesnar

Can Lesnar finally get his revenge?

Let's get the most obvious selection out of the way here. Lesnar and Goldberg have had two big time matches against each other now, at WrestleMania 20 and at the 2016 Survivor Series. Goldberg is 2-0 now, and that probably doesn't sit too well with Lesnar in storyline terms.

It seems almost too obvious at this point that they'll square off, but it's also the most likely option.

It doesn't really feel like there needs to be a match stipulation behind it either, and they can simply go toe to toe as two of the most intimidating figures in the history of the business. It'll be brutal and it'll be a slugfest, but no matter how pessimistic you are, you cannot deny that it'll be extremely entertaining one way or another.

Surely, surely Brock will finally get his revenge. Onto a match that would have some interesting historical relevance.