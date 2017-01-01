5 WWE Storylines for Ronda Rousey

Following her devastating loss, if Ronda Rousey does come to WWE, what will her role be?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jan 2017, 14:24 IST

After a crushing loss, is a WWE run on the cards for Ronda Rousey?

The whole world tuned in to see the most recognised female MMA fighter in the history of the sport square off against Amanda Nunes for the Women’s Bantamweight Championship at UFC 207! Those who were rooting for Ronda Rousey were heartbroken as she lasted only 48 seconds inside the treacherous Octagon.

Even before the fight, Ronda had admitted that this was one of her very last MMA contests. While her legendary UFC career might be coming to a close, it opens up many other possibilities.

Could she be leaving the Octagon behind to step into the squared circle? If so, here are 5 possibilities that could play out very well for this talented woman.

#5 Facing Charlotte at WrestleMania 33

The greatest women’s professional wrestling champion vs. the greatest women’s MMA champion

WWE has been building up a streak for Charlotte, where she’s been undefeated in singles competition at every single pay-per-view yet. One assumes that her next program is against Bayley at the Royal Rumble, where it is likely that she will go over again.

This gives the Genetically Superior one bragging rights, and the power to summon any woman to topple her throne! Enter Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte vs. Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 33 will be a huge money draw and will pull many, many casual viewers to the event. WWE has never refrained from putting celebrities in high profile matches at Wrestlemania, and it does not get bigger than this in the Women's division.

Since celebrities invariably always win at Wrestlemania, it’s likely that Charlotte’s streak will come to an end at the pay-per-view. This is consistent with WWE booking part-timers to break streaks.