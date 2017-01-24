WWE News: Batista says wrestling and acting are completely different

by Simon Cotton News 24 Jan 2017, 05:57 IST

Aside from Guardians of The Galaxy, Batista still has a lot of projects lined up

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Dave Batista did an interview with IMDB promoting his role in the film Bushwick where he discussed the differences between professional wrestling and professional acting.

In the interview, Batista said that the only thing that wrestling and acting had in common was the fact that both have cameras directly on people.

In case you didn’t know:

Batista began his acting career with an uncredited appearance in the movie Relative Strangers, he would subsequently move on to a bigger role in the hit TV Series Smallville as Aldar.

He took a hiatus from acting but would start getting roles in more films and television shows. He began to get a lot more work after he left the company in 2010 and rose to fame with his critically praised performance in the Marvel Studios Film; Guardians of the Galaxy.

In 2017, he has several movies set to release including Bushwick, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Final Score.

The heart of the matter:

Batista also went on to say that he was still trying to find himself as an actor and that the pressure that he felt was still a challenge for him.

Despite this claim, directors and producers have been offering him more and more roles in other films so he’s doing quite alright for himself.

What’s next?

If Batista’s performances in the next crop of films receive similar praise, then he could be on the fast track to being a movie star as big as The Rock.

He’s not quite there yet, but it took a while for The Rock to become one of the biggest movie stars of all time as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

Congratulations are in order to Big Dave for all his success outside of wrestling. When he tried to return to the WWE in 2014, he received a lot of flak from wrestling fans following his Royal Rumble victory.

He was passionate about the wrestling business and even wanted to return a second time, but the WWE didn’t want to “take the chance” on Batista promoting his movie… which went on to become Marvel’s third highest-grossing movie at the time and is currently the fifth.

Batista has clearly proven that he is an asset to both professional wrestling and the acting world and is likely to see a continued rise in his stock as he moves on to bigger and better things.

Tweet Speak

Batista took to twitter to thank director Kevin Smith for his interview with IMDB and his time and at the Sundance Film Festival. He also made a tweet promoting a review of his latest film.

Sundance Film Review: ‘Bushwick’ – Variety https://t.co/jHg9DRg0L1 — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 23, 2017

