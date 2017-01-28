WWE News: Dean Ambrose talks about his retirement, Total Divas, Royal Rumble and more

Dean Ambrose had a lot to say about a lot of things, including his appearance on Total Divas.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 28 Jan 2017, 20:11 IST

After carrying the company on his shoulders for so long, he deserves to be in the main event of WrestleMania

What’s the story?

The Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose is heading into this year’s Royal Rumble as an underdog amidst the giants of WWE and it looks like he is not phased by that.

In a recent phone interview with Los Angeles Times, Dean spoke candidly about his appearance in the Royal Rumble, the dangers of the Royal Rumble, his retirement, Total Divas and more.

In case you didn’t know...

Dean Ambrose was one of the last two superstars left in the ring during last year’s Royal Rumble. The last year has been great for him and he would be the talk of the town if not for AJ Styles’ phenomenal year.

In the last year, he has won the Money in the Bank match, cashed it in successfully to become WWE Champion and has even recaptured the legendary Intercontinental Championship.

The heart of the matter

In the recent phone interview with Los Angeles Times, Dean spoke candidly on various matters. When asked about heading into the Royal Rumble as an underdog, Ambrose told LA Times that he preferred it that way.

He revealed his strategy of hanging to the bottom rope and being in the match for as long as possible “like a cockroach” and stated that he would surprise the WWE Universe again.

When asked whether he saw himself retiring, Dean answered that it was entirely unpredictable in the business. He recalled younger men planning to retire before they got old but still struggling to get out of the ring.

He went on to say that he sees himself limping to the ring even at the age of 60, still being an active wrestler.

Dean also talked about the dangers of the Royal Rumble. He stated that while the match may look easy, it is anything but that. According to Ambrose, an errant shot or a misstep in the ring with ten guys can easily end up with an injury and six months on the shelf.

Ambrose also answered a question regarding Total Divas. He said the following when asked about his appearance on the show:

“Hey, if they want to pay me to hang out with my girlfriend, act like a goofball and drink margaritas, I’d be an idiot to say no to that.”

What’s next?

Dean Ambrose will enter the Royal Rumble once again this Sunday amidst giants like Goldberg, Braun Strowman, The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar and Big Show. If Dean sticks to his strategy of being like a cockroach, we can surely expect him to be in the final four easily.

Sportskeeda’s take

Talents like Dean Ambrose surely deserve a spot in the main event of Mania. They sacrifice their body for the entertainment of fans night in and night out by wrestling all around the year.

The irony is that the part-timers of WWE hog that spot and leave talents like Ambrose to haggle, in order to be on the card for the night. It was this exact scenario that had led to CM Punk walking away from WWE and it is sad to see WWE not learning from their mistakes.

