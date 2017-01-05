NJPW News: NJPW announce Los Angeles shows for July 2017

Long Beach residents are in for a very special treat this coming July.

by Harald Math News 05 Jan 2017, 21:04 IST

NJPW is coming to the USA

What’s the story?

Halfway through the incredible Wrestle Kingdom 11, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that it will be heading to the USA for the first time in the history of the promotion this year, with two shows in July that are being billed as ‘G-1 Special’ shows.

The live events will take place on July 1st and 2nd, and will emanate from the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, LA County, California. Tickets details are yet to be released.

In case you didn’t know...

New Japan management had been hinting at expanding in 2017, and the announcement of two US shows in July is proof that the company is serious about becoming a truly international brand.

The profile of NJPW internationally has exploded over the last three years, on the back of critically acclaimed shows and a booking style that western professional fans can recognise to a certain degree. The last three Wrestle Kingdom events have all come with English commentary, and many of the biggest events on the NJPW calendar are now accompanied with the same.

The heart of the matter

NJPW can confidently lay claim to being the second biggest wrestling promotion on the planet, behind WWE. The announcement of two US shows is proof that NJPW is serious about expanding its horizons.

With Kenny Omega breaking through the glass ceiling in 2016, and Tetsuya Naito becoming one of the most popular professional wrestlers on the planet, the time is right for more and more eyes to turn to what NJPW has to offer.

What next?

The shows are being billed as G-1 Specials, but this does not mean they will include G1 Climax matches. The G1 is one of New Japan’s most recognisable events, and as such, using the name guarantees a certain level of quality on the shows.

The last few years have shown us that things can change in NJPW very quickly, so it is impossible to guess what the roster and card will look like for the shows. What this means for NJPW’s relationship with Ring of Honor also remains to be seen.

Sportskeeda’s take

The more people can be made aware of New Japan Pro Wrestling, the better. The promotion is putting out, arguably, the best professional wrestling on the planet right now, and the final four matches of Wrestle Kingdom 11 blew away much of WWE’s content over the last few years.

While it is unlikely that NJPW will become true competition for WWE, the time is right for some WWE fans to have their eyes opened to what could be their favourite promotion.

