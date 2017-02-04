WWE Rumors: New possible opponent for Triple H at WrestleMania

Who could Triple H's WrestleMania opponent be if Rollins can't go?

Who would Triple H finally face at Wrestlemania 33?

What’s the story?

According to pwinsider.com, an interesting name has been pitched as a possible replacement opponent for Triple H at WrestleMania and it is none other than WWE SmackDown Live’s Chairman Shane McMahon.



In case you didn’t know...

The plan for WrestleMania 33 involved Triple H finally having an in-ring showdown with Seth Rollins. However, due to Rollins reportedly suffering a torn MCL this past Monday at the hands of Samoa Joe, that plan is now up in the air.

WWE.com announced that Seth Rollins has officially been pulled from this weekend’s live events, as he was not medically cleared to wrestle after injuring his knee again this past Monday night during the segment with Samoa Joe at the end of the show.



”The Architect,” visited Dr James Andrews in Birmingham, Alabama this past week to have his knee examined. While nothing official has come out from the WWE or Seth Rollins himself, it has been massively speculated that he suffered a torn MCL.



The heart of the matter

As Sportskeeda previously reported, WWE officials held an emergency meeting on the same day that Seth Rollins visited Dr Andrews to discuss alternate booking plans for WrestleMania in the case that Rollins was unable to compete.

The initial report stated that one choice was for Triple H to work with Samoa Joe at the Showcase of the Immortals, but another interesting name has surfaced as a possible opponent for the Cerebral Assassin: Shane McMahon.

What’s next?

WWE.com promised an update on Seth Rollins’ condition on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. We will then see what the prognosis is for the former leader of The Shield.



Sportskeeda’s Take

To be completely honest, nobody knows what’s going on for certain, outside of Seth Rollins, Dr Andrews, and higher-ups within WWE. If he has indeed torn his MCL, he’s probably looking at a timetable for the return of about 6-8 weeks.

8 weeks from the day that he visited Dr Andrews would be March 29th, which is five days before WrestleMania 33. With Rollins’ history of knee problems, I would think that the WWE will err on the side of caution and keep him out of WrestleMania if that is the correct timetable for his return.



Triple H is adamant about competing at this year’s WrestleMania event, which was probably the main reason for the emergency meeting in the first place. While a match between him and Samoa Joe would probably be an excellent match, the match with Shane McMahon could be excellent, but in a different way. If they decide to go that route, it would need to be some sort of gimmick match to be interesting.

The only thing for certain right now is that the next episode of Raw is as close to, “must-see,” as they can probably get. Keep your eyes glued to Sportskeeda.com for the latest news and rumours on this and many other topics.