WWE Rumors: Betting odds flipped for Championship match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens

What championship match for the Royal Rumble has seen the favorite change?

Kevin Owens is now a favourite

What’s the story?

As per the reports on WrestlingInc, the betting odds have flipped in the Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns Universal Championship match ahead of the Royal Rumble on Sunday.

In case you didn’t know...

Kevin Owens is set to take on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble with the Universal Championship on the line.

Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage, and it was announced on Monday Night Raw that the match would now be contested under “no disqualification” rules.

The heart of the matter

When the lines opened for the contest, Roman Reigns was the favourite to defeat Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship. However, the odds have now flipped to see Kevin Owens as the current favourite ahead of his scheduled championship defence in San Antonio on Sunday.

When sportsbooks started publishing the lines, Roman Reigns was a slight favourite at -150 odds, while the defending champion was only a slight underdog at +110. The betting backed Roman Reigns initially, causing his odds to drop to -260 overnight.

Also read: WWE Royal Rumble 2017: Results and Predictions

However, something interesting has occurred in the past few days that has caused the market for this match to flip. As of the time of this writing, Kevin Owens is now a -210 favourite, whereas Roman Reigns is a +160 underdog, per 5dimes.com.

It’s also worth noting that when this article was started, 5dimes listed Kevin Owens at -280 and Roman Reigns at +210.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns challenges Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble.

Rumours are abound that Kevin Owens will face Chris Jericho next at Wrestlemania and the current rumour about Reigns has him taking on the Undertaker at the showcase of the immortals.

Sportskeeda’s Take

While keeping an eye on the betting lines for WWE pay-per-views is a good way to gauge who the winner of a particular match might be, nothing is usually set in stone at this point.

More often than not, there will be a gigantic shift in the odds sometime between now and a few hours before the Royal Rumble event is set to begin. As we all know, Vince McMahon loves to change his mind several times throughout the creative process.

Our advice would be to make sure to keep an eye on the odds for all matches set to take place at the Royal Rumble on Sunday, especially from the start of Sunday all the way through to the time just before the show.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com