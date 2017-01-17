WWE Rumours: Kyle O'Reilly expected to sign with WWE

Kyle O'Reilly is expected to sign with the WWE soon.

The former Ring of Honor Champion’s profile has already been removed from Ring of Honor’s website

What’s the Story?

According to Nick Paglino of Wrestlezone.com, Kyle O'Reilly had turned down a contract to remain with Ring of Honor, which lead to his loss at Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Adam Cole.

More news regarding this is that Wrestling Observer have also stated that O’Reilly will likely be heading to the WWE next.

In case you didn’t know...

Kyle O’Reilly lost the ROH Championship to Adam Cole and had his profile removed from ROHWrestling.com afterwards.

O’Reilly has overcome plenty of odds in his life, including having Type 1 Diabetes. He also has experience playing Rugby and spent time in a restaurant training to become a chef before deciding to become a professional wrestler.

He is one of the brightest prospects in the indies currently and is considered to be among the best outside the WWE.

The Heart of the Matter:

Triple H is looking to add more active competition to the United Kingdom division, which has also been rumoured to be hosting a live pay per view soon.

It is still up in the air whether or not O’Reilly will debut on NXT or in the United Kingdom. As of this writing, no contract has currently been signed.

O’Reilly wins the ECCW Championship.

What’s Next?

Kyle O’Reilly had recently made a surprise return to Extreme Canadian Championship and had challenged El Phantasmo for the ECCW Championship in a victorious effort, marking it the first victory of the year for him after his most recent loss at Wrestle Kingdom 11 to Adam Cole.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

After seeing how gifted O’Reilly is, and with the most recent rumours of WWE calling up major NXT talent after Wrestlemania, it would be fitting for O’Reilly to be utilised in NXT.

He can easily stand out as a top star with the brand, challenging for gold. His match against Adam Cole at Wrestle Kingdom 11 was a classic, but it was overshadowed by Okada and Omega.

If the WWE cannot reach a deal with Kenny Omega, then going after Kyle O’Reilly would be the right decision as he would be the next best athlete to have on the roster.

