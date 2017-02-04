WWE Rumours: Seth Rollins to continue feud with Samoa Joe upon return from injury

Joe ambushed Rollins from behind and put him to sleep with the Coquina Clutch.

Samoa Joe ambushed Rollins from behind

What’s the story?

According to a report in CagesideSeats, once he returns from his knee injury, whenever that may be, Seth Rollins is likely to continue his feud with Samoa Joe. Even if he does not make it to WrestleMania 33, it looks a certainty that the feud will continue.

In case you didn’t know…

Rollins had sustained a torn ACL, MCL and medial meniscus in 2015 and missed out on a good seven months of action including WrestleMania 32. Earlier this week, on Monday Night Raw, he reinjured his knee yet again during an attack by former NXT champion Samoa Joe.

It now seems that Rollins could possibly miss out on in-ring action for eight weeks, with a comeback at WrestleMania 33 being the best case scenario for him.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe’s WWE debut has been much-awaited. However, the debut was expected as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match and not as Triple H’s bounty hunter.

Fans were waiting for the final shoe to drop on the stagnant feud between Triple H and Rollins and the story finally dipped into overdrive when the latter, demanding answers from The Game, crashed NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

This eventually led to his ban from the rumble and set up a confrontation on Monday Night Raw. In the final segment, Rollins got into a verbal showdown with The Game.

However, before he could go on to attack Triple H, a deadly Joe halted him in his tracks, ambushing him from behind and put him to sleep with the Coquina Clutch. Consequently, Rollins’ reconstructed right knee gave in and fans now await his return.

What’s next?

It appears that Rollins has avoided a repeat of 2015 and only his MCL has been damaged which means his injury is not that serious.

If he manages to make a comeback at WrestleMania, then WWE would be able to go forward with initial plans for a build to a matchup with Triple H and Samoa Joe might be thrown into the mix.

Even if he doesn’t manage to return at the WrestleMania, his feud with Joe will continue while Triple H is likely to get a new opponent.

Sportskeeda’s take

For WWE fans, things could not be more exciting as now we have two feuds to look forward to, the HHH-Rollins feud and the Rollins-Joe feud.

In five minutes on Monday Night Raw, Joe had shown everyone why he is a wrestler that everyone should watch out for, especially Rollins.

