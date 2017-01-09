WWE Rumours: WWE teasing a feud between Goldberg and Braun Strowman

The master of the Jackhammer to face Monday Night RAW's squash machine?

Goldberg to work with Strowman at Fastlane?

What's the story?

On January 8th, the WWE posted a photo on their official Facebook page featuring Goldberg and Braun Strowman.

The photo held a caption, which read:

"Goldberg vs. Braun Strowman would be one MONSTER of a dream match!"

In case you didn't know

After his match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, Goldberg announced the next night on RAW, that he would be participating in the Royal Rumble match to have a shot at the WWE Universal Championship.

The heart of the matter

On the January 2nd edition of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg was the guest on the inaugural episode of Kevin Owens' new talk show, The Kevin Owens Show.

Goldberg informed Owens of his intentions of winning the Royal Rumble match and then went on to state that he would beat the champion for the Universal title at WrestleMania, regardless of who it may be.

After Goldberg's statement, Roman Reigns came out, told Owens that he was not going to retain his Universal title, and then proceeded to have a stare-down with Goldberg. Braun Strowman who attacked Reigns a few weeks ago, informed both Reigns and Goldberg that he's the one who'll win the Royal Rumble match.

After Strowman's proclamation, Goldberg and Reigns double speared him.

What's next?

Goldberg is rumoured to work at Fastlane, which will be the last RAW-exclusive PPV before WrestleMania.

However, no word is out on who will face Goldberg at Fastlane yet. Rumours claim that Lesnar may be the one to face him, but as Lesnar is his scheduled opponent at Mania, there is no point in both of them having a match a month before.

Also read: WWE News: Reason behind possible Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match at WrestleMania 33 revealed

Thus, the WWE might start working on a short programme between Goldberg and Strowman, culminating at Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A short programme between Goldberg and Strowman would be fun to see. However, if the WWE is planning to put Strowman in the main event picture at WrestleMania, then putting him in a squash match against Goldberg doesn’t seem like a great idea.

The video below shows Goldberg’s match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series:

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com