TNA Spoilers: Huge title changes at TNA Impact Wrestling tapings of 1/7/16 & 1/8/16

New year, new owner, and now there two new champions in TNA. Continue on to see which titles changed hands...

by Jeremy Bennett Breaking 10 Jan 2017, 00:08 IST

Last night’s tapings resulted in two title changes for the new year

What’s the story?

Impact Wrestling taped episodes for television over the weekend and there were two major title changes that occurred. The first was on the January 7th taping, where the Impact Grand Championship changed hands as Drew Galloway defeated Moose. The very next night saw Lashley defeat Eddie Edwards to recapture the Impact World Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn’t know...

Anthem Sports took over the majority ownership from Dixie Carter to start the new year after a court battle ensued between Carter and Billy Corgan over control of the company. The January 5th edition of Impact Wrestling was the first under Anthem Sports as they were advertised on the ring posts, turnbuckles, and mentioned numerous times by the announcers as well.

The heart of the matter

Impact Wrestling had major changes as well at the start of 2015 and 2016. They kicked off the new year of 2015 with a new home in Destination America. Impact Wrestling would only be on Destination America for a year before moving to their current home of POP TV.

In both years, the Impact Wrestling World Championship would change hands, much like it did this year.

What’s next?

Fans will be able to see these title changes of the Grand Championship and World Championship on the January 19th and 27th airings of Impact Wrestling respectively. It definitely appears that Anthem would like to shake some things up during their first month in control, and having title changes will get fans talking.

Sportskeeda’s Take

It is definitely a bummer that Eddie Edwards is giving up the Impact Wrestling World Championship, but he did have a good run that lasted over three months. If Anthem was to make a splash, they should have had someone who’s never been world champion dethrone Edwards such as an Eli Drake or Mike Bennett.

Drew Galloway defeating Moose to capture the Impact Wrestling Grand Championship is very interesting as we reported last week that Galloway’s contract was up, and he was being courted by Ring Of Honor. Having Galloway win the Grand Championship probably means they are close to a deal.

