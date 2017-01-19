TNA News: Marti Belle done with TNA Impact Wrestling

The Dominican American wrestler has reportedly left the company.

What’s next for the former TNA knockout?

Whar’s the story?

According to a report from PWInsider, TNA knockout Marti Belle has left the company owing to her contract’s expiration. The company has not used her in any of the ongoing feuds and it seems she is all set to go back to the independent wrestling circuit.

In case you didn't know...

Martibel Payano aka Marti Belle wrestled for various indie promotions such as Shimmer, Evolve, Women Superstars Uncensored (WSU) – where she is a one-time WSU Champion and a two-time tag team champion, before signing up with TNA.

She debuted in TNA as part of the Dollhouse stable alongside Jade. After having a fairly decent run, she branched out as a singles competitor after the Dollhouse broke up. She feuded with her former teammate Jade and with other notable knockouts of the division, but never managed to completely get over with the fans.

Her last match for the company was a Gauntlet match featuring all the knockouts.

The heart of the matter

TNA has been given a new lease life after being taken over by new owner Anthem. They unveiled a new logo and have already shown efforts of producing a solid product. Belle’s release could be Anthem’s way of creating room in the roster for better signings; potentially legendary knockouts and superstars. Brooke recently made a return to TNA and looks all set to go after the Knockouts Championship.

What’s next?

Marti Belle is a talented prospect who would have no problems in landing a spot on any Indie promotions’ card. She has wrestled for all the popular women-centric outfits – Shimmer and WSU – and they would be more than happy to have her back.

Sportskeeda's take

Departures are a part and parcel of the game and Marti Belle’s release is no exception. TNA is beginning a new innings and off-loading a few talents is necessary to cut costs and ensure that the mistakes from the past aren’t repeated.

We wish Marti Belle the best of luck for all her future endeavours.

