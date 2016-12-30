TNA Rumors: TNA staff still being paid late

Despite the new management, the company is struggling with financial issues.

2016 has been very trying for TNA

The last year has been a very trying year for TNA Impact Wrestling. The financial problem that the company faces has been stifled their growth on many fronts. From retaining star performers to paying the production staff, TNA has had much trouble in the year of 2016.

Allwrestlingnews reports that the TNA production staff are still being paid despite the change in management, The recent change in TNA management was touted to eradicate the financial troubles the company was facing. But, it seems that it is not the case.

According to Allwrestlingnews, the company has still not paid a lot of people for the October month tapings as of a week ago. Despite the new ownership group, the production staff is still being paid late for their work to the company. The company has informed the staff that they will be paid sometime this week.

There is said to be a seven-figure payment on hold-up from Sony Six in India. What makes it interesting is the fact that Anthem is supposed to be the new funding source for the company. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case here.

The survival of TNA is very much in question here. If the company doesn’t have a profitable year in 2017, it could very well spell doom for the company. It will be interesting to see how TNA management handles this scenario. Apart from the new Broken Hardy angle, there is nothing interesting in the current TNA brand from a wrestling fan’s perspective.

The lack of star power is said to be the main reason for the company’s downfall in the last year. Can TNA pick themselves up and have a profitable 2017?

