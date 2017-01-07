TNA News: Aron Rex a.k.a Damien Sandow debuts new gimmick

Is this the beginning of a solid push for the former WWE superstar?

What’s the story?

Former WWE superstar Damien Sandow, now known as Aron Rex debuted his new gimmick along with Rockstar Spud as his valet on the latest TNA episode tapings. His latest gimmick is inspired from American actor and singer, Mr. Showmanship, Liberace. This is seen as a way of giving the former WWE tag team champion a proper character as he prepares for a well-deserved push.

In case you didn’t know....

Sandow was released from the WWE in May 2016, despite being one of the most over superstars on the roster due to the stunt double gimmick he played with The Miz. From being a Money in the Bank briefcase holder to a comedic sidekick, Sandow is one of the recent cases of WWE’s underutilization of talents.

He returned to the indie circuit and was picked up by the company of WWE rejects, TNA. They treated him like a top star from day one and crowned him the inaugural TNA Grand Champion. He subsequently lost the title to Mosse on December 1st and has been absent ever since, only to repackage himself and return as Liberace.

The heart of the matter

The latest round of TNA tapings comes a night after the company put out their first One Night Only PPV offering under their new owners, Anthem. Both Rex and Spud opened the show and introduced their respective new characters to the fans. The photos of the same have been given below, courtesy of WrestlingInc:

He cut a classy promo saying Spud has been reborn and that 2017 is not going to be about the violence. They laid out Robbie E, who came out to interrupt Rex and his grand segment.

What’s next?

The repackaged gimmick indicates the possibility of Rex being slotted into a main event level feud in the time to come. The TNA World title scene is currently a three-way battle between champion Eddie Edwards, Bobby Lashley, and EC III. So he may have to wait before that clears up.

Whatever may be the case, the new gimmick suits Aron’s natural persona and could go a long way in making him a top guy in the company. The future seems to be bright for the talented wrestler.

Sportskeeda’s take

We personally love the Liberace-inspired gimmick as Rex has the potential to pull something as majestic as this. We can only hope this leads to a sustained run in the top half of the roster and hopefully, a run with the title too.

