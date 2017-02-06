WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: February 6, 2017

Return of Goldberg, fallout of Samoa Joe's debut and much more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 11:55 IST

What next?

The episode of Raw that followed Royal Rumble will be remembered for a lot of things. The stand out reason perhaps would be the debut of Samoa Joe. Joe made his entry into the main roster in the best possible way and attacking Seth Rollins in the closing segment of the episode.

Brock Lesnar calling out Goldberg for the second match at WrestleMania proved to be another major talking point from the show. These two developments and other storylines have made the upcoming episode of Monday Night Raw exciting and in this preview, we will take a look at the possible segments that WWE could roll out.

#5 Sami going after gold?

Jericho to feud with Zayn?

Sami Zayn got a huge win over Chris Jericho this past week on Raw. As Jericho is the reigning United States champion, this puts Sami right in contention for the US title and it wouldn’t be a surprise if WWE makes this a story line. There was no other immediate challenger for Jericho before Sami got the win on Raw and this clears up the path further.

With Jericho set to leave the company sooner or later, having him feud with Sami would be a great idea. Sami could be a solid US champion in the Raw mid card and WWE could utilise him more effectively going into WrestleMania.