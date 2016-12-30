WWE News: Chris Hero unlikely to return to WWE anytime soon

Don't get excited to see the Indie star in a WWE ring anytime soon

by Anutosh Bajpai News 30 Dec 2016, 14:19 IST

Hero is a former CWZ World Heavyweight Champion

The rumours of Indie star Chris Hero returning to WWE have been high throughout this months. Just recently, it was reported that Hero could replace Samoa Joe as the mainstay of NXT.

However, if the latest reports from Allwrestlingnews are to be believed, the possibility of Chris returning to WWE anytime soon, does not look so bright anymore. According to the site, he has recently been added to a couple of EVOLVE events on January 27th and 28th respectively. Both the events will take place in San Antonio, Texas.

While this announcement does not mean that the window for his return is completely closed, it certainly indicates that it won't be happening before the announced dates.

Chris Hero has previously worked for WWE under the ring name Kassius Ohno in 2012-13. He was a part of WWE's Development Territory, FCW which was later rebranded as NXT.

Ohno made his televised FCW debut on March 11, 2012. During his NXT tenure, he feuded with the likes of Richie Steamboat, Leo Kruger (later repacked as Adam Rose) and the Wyatt Family. You can watch his FCW debut promo below:

He was released from the company back on November 8, 2013, and has been working on the independent circuit ever since. After his release, he has worked for companies such as ROH, EVOLVE and more.

The rumours of him returning first picked up steam earlier this month when Dave Meltzer noted that the former NXT star will return to WWE imminently. Since then we have heard over half a dozen rumours regarding the status of the Indie star.

The recent report from Allwrestlingnews states that there is no confirmation of Chirs signing with WWE yet. We also do not know if he has passed all the medical tests which are essential for a wrestler before he signs with the company.

While we don't know how true the rumours of Chris's return are, given the fact that both WWE and Ohno himself are interested in working together, it only looks to be a matter of time before we see the former NXT star back in a WWE Ring.

