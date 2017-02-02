WWE News: Finn Balor has a message for injured Seth Rollins

Is Balor's message one of genuine concern or just a dig at Rollins?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 02 Feb 2017, 15:12 IST

Balor and Rollins have a history between them

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins’ injury on Raw this week is the hottest topic that is doing the rounds currently. Seth Rollins reinjured his knee this past week on Raw during the brawl with Samoa Joe and is expected to miss out WrestleMania this year too.

Finn Balor, who was injured at the hands of Rollins, had a message for The Architect which he delivered via Twitter. However, it is unclear if Balor is taking a dig at Rollins or genuinely concerned as the statement is vague enough to be interpreted either way.

In case you didn’t know...

The boiling rivalry between Rollins and Triple H came to head this week on Raw. Triple H appeared on last week’s Raw and called out Seth for invading NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. Seth Rollins was attacked by Samoa Joe on his way to ring. The destroyer from NXT made a massive debut by annihilating Seth Rollins utterly.

Later, WWE.com revealed that Rollins had reinjured his knee during the brawl and the reports speculate that he will miss out on WrestleMania for the second consecutive year due to the same knee injury. Seth Rollins confirmed his injury via Twitter recently.

The heart of the matter

The message was a get well soon card from Balor to Rollins. You can check out the Balor’s message below.

While the message appears to be from a friend who is genuinely concerned, the wording does make one wonder whether Balor is taking a dig at Rollins. Considering Finn’s character, we can be almost certain that he is genuinely concerned for Rollins.

What’s next?

It is yet unclear whether either Finn or Rollins will be in the WrestleMania this year. The new updated card for WrestleMania that is making the rounds does have HHH vs. Rollins as a bout for this year’s event, but there is no mention of Finn on the cards. The possibility of Rollins making it to WrestleMania is remote and we can only hope that he makes it.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is good to see genuine friendship existing between two of the top performers in the industry. Both Rollins and Balor being on the shelf has dramatically reduced the star power that WWE can bring forth at this year’s WrestleMania. We hope that both these Superstars make it to WrestleMania and deliver us matches to remember.