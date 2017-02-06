WWE News: Hideo Itami continues to tease NXT return

Hideo Itami is slowly turning into the new Finn Balor when it comes to trolling fans.

Itami has had a string of bad luck when it comes to injuries

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Hideo Itami continues to tease fans with the idea of a return to the promotion over social media, as fans speculate about when the Japanese Superstar will finally make his comeback. Itami has been out since October after suffering an injury on a house show. You can read his Tweet below:

See you soon. @WWENXT — Hideo Itami / (@HideoItami) 4 February 2017

In case you didn't know...

The 35-year-old standout Itami, also known as Kenta on the independent scene, has been in NXT since July 2014 now, with a number of notable moments to his name.

With Itami taking over the GTS (Go To Sleep) finisher that he originally invented, fans have been behind him from the start, during a somewhat successful tenure that has included an appearance in the 2015 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 31.

The heart of the matter

Itami's tweet suggests that we may indeed witness his long-awaited return soon, with NXT desperate for more top stars right now. Itami suffered his latest setback on October 12th following a botched Powerslam from Riddick Moss which left him with a neck injury.

What's next?

For fans who are eager to see the man formerly known as Kenta return once again, it's time to just sit back and watch things unfold over the next few weeks on NXT television. Considering that they tape a number of episodes in advance, it would seem as if Itami would've had to appear at the latest set of tapings, or else it's highly unlikely that he'll be included until later on in the Road to WrestleMania.

Sportskeeda's take

This is great news if true, as Itami has had some seriously bad luck when it comes to injuries over the last few years. The numerous problems with his shoulder left him out of action for over a year, and if he is indeed nearing 100% then we couldn't be happier to see him get back in the ring.

It's no secret that he has struggled to find an identity down in developmental, but that's exactly what the place is for. Itami needs to make some character adjustments and if he can do that, then his work on a week to week basis will slowly start to improve and many members of the WWE Universe will start to take an interest once again.

