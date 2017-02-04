WWE News: Jim Ross Says that Samoa Joe Is Well Suited to Face Brock Lesnar

Jim Ross has high hopes for Samoa Joe

What’s the Story?

Jim Ross has a blog up on JRsBBQ.com and brought up Samoa Joe and his impressive debut on Monday Night Raw. He brought up his serious aggression and noted it in his recent blog. Below is few of his comments:

Highlight of Monday Night Raw for me was the show ending debut of Samoa Joe who violently took out Seth Rollins who was coming to the ring to confront HHH. Joe was aggressive as well and I loved it and it certainly suspended my disbelief in a memorable way. Would it be a booking crime to pencil in a Joe-Brock Wrestlemania main event for Wrestlemania in 2018?

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Samoa Joe made his WWE debut in a big way after a segment that saw him attack Seth Rollins after Rollins was making his way to the ring to confront Triple H. There was a time at Wrestlemania 31 in San Jose that Joe was a surprise guest of Ross at his Ringside Show. Ross pointed out how Joe has verbal skills if he is allowed to be himself.

The Heart of the Matter

Seth Rollins was penciled in to face Triple H at WrestleMania, but as of now, those plans have been halted. WWE had announced that Seth Rollins has been pulled from all live events this weekend, and will be flying out to Birmingham, Alabama to be evaluated further. There is word that he may miss up to 8 weeks leaving his current WrestleMania status up in the air.

What’s Next?

Because of the injury to Seth Rollins, there are rumors about a possible Samoa Joe vs. Triple H match at WrestleMania, or quite possibly Shane McMahon vs. Triple H, according to PWInsider.com. WWE will provide an injury update to Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW to provide further updates.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

The idea to have Brock Lesnar vs. Samoa Joe would be an entertaining match to watch, but not necessarily at a WrestleMania.

Brock Lesnar is pencilled in to face Bill Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, which definitely feels more like a main event match for a Mania. Bill Goldberg is scheduled to face Kevin Owens at Fastlane and defeat him for the title by then.

Jim Ross always seems to enjoy watching good ol’ fashioned wrestling matches, but the crowd would not enjoy this match as much as he believes they would.