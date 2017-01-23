WWE News: Kassius Ohno talks about Kevin Owens being the WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor’s injury and more

Ohno feels Finn Balor will be on fire when he returns from injury.

Ohno has returned to NXT after a gap of nearly 3 years

What’s the story?

NXT superstar Kassius Ohno, who is popular in the pro-wrestling circles as Chris Hero, was recently on The Kevin Gill Show where he discussed Kevin Owens being the WWE Universal Champion, Finn Balor’s injury and the popular WWE tag team of Enzo and Cass.

In case you didn’t know…

Ohno has known Kevin Owens for a long time now and they have worked together for promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor in the past. The 37-year old has also been a close associate of Raw Tag Team Champion Cesaro from his ROH days. Apart from that, he has also worked with other current and former WWE superstars such as AJ Styles, Matt Hardy, Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Shelton Benjamin and Charlie Haas among others.

The heart of the matter

On his reaction after Owens became the WWE Universal Champion last year, Kassius Ohno said that he was very pleased for ‘K.O.’ and the journey he has been on. However, he was also happy that the decision meant that wrestling progressed towards a fresh and different direction because fans often get tired of the tried and tested formula. Here’s what Ohno had to say:

“I was happy for him and the journey that he's been on. But also I was happy for wrestling. I was happy because it's different and it's a new direction. I think everybody's sick of the same old. Sometime you've just got to go in a different direction and they did.”

Talking of Finn Balor’s injury, ‘The Knockout Artist’ claimed that he will be better than ever when he makes a comeback. According to him, wrestlers tend to plan what they would do on their return when they are sitting out injured and Balor will be on fire when he comes back. The NXT superstar said:

“He'll be back and he'll be back better than ever. When you're out with an injury you sit and think what am I going to do when I come back? He's going to be on fire when he comes back.”

About the team of Enzo Amore and Big Cass, Ohno said that he is loving to see them do so well and get such a great reception from the WWE Universe. He stated:

“It's so cool to see how well they're doing and how well they're received. The way they (the fans) respond to them is really cool.”

What next?

It has not been long since Kassius Ohno made his return to the NXT fold after a 3-year gap. The veteran star will now be looking to make the most of his opportunities and quickly move to the main roster.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Ohno has proved his worth in the pro-wrestling business all over the world and it is now time that he establishes himself in the world’s biggest and most popular promotion.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com