WWE News: Kurt Angle to be inducted into 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

Kurt Angle is the first confirmed inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

The Olympic hero is finally coming home

What's the story?

Former WWE legend and wrestling veteran Kurt Angle is set to be inducted into the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame in Orlando, as revealed by the company today.



In case you didn't know

For a long time now the rumours have been going back and forth regarding Kurt Angle's future in the professional wrestling business, with his numerous injuries starting to take their toll on the Olympic Gold Medalist's body.

Fans and critics alike were curious as to whether or not Angle would have one final run in WWE, and whilst this doesn't 100% answer that question, it does confirm that the former WWE Champion will be returning to the company in some form over the next few months.



The heart of the matter

Negotiations have reportedly been ongoing for the better part of a year, with rumours circulating that Angle was on the verge of coming back following a meeting with Triple H. However, things apparently fell through and the stories went quiet until last month when it was reported that Angle was telling independent promoters he was "preparing for a WWE return".



Angle has been linked with a WWE return for years

What's next?

Fans who are making the trip to WrestleMania 33 in Orlando will be even more excited about the Hall of Fame Ceremony with this revelation, as the WWE Universe will now begin to speculate regarding Angle's in-ring capabilities.



Sportskeeda’s take

Whichever way you look at it, this is fantastic news for wrestling fans. Kurt Angle hasn't been seen in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring for over a decade now, and we deserve to see the Olympic hero return in one way or another before walking away from the business.

Whether it be just the Hall of Fame or one last WrestleMania match, we're grateful that one of the greatest wrestlers of all time is coming home. It's true, it's damn true.