WWE News: NBA Star Joel Embiid impersonates Triple H

Triple H responded to Embiid's impersonation via Twitter.

‘The Process’ Embiid doing his best Triple H impersonation

What’s the story?

Recently, NBA superstar Joel ‘The Process’ Embiid, was finished with a basketball game, including dancing with the 76ers Cheerleaders. Randomly, Triple H’s theme music that is performed by Motorhead blasted through the sound system. He then went on to spit water out of his mouth to impersonate the future WWE Hall of Famer Triple H.

Here is the video of the incident posted by the Philadelphia 76ers:

In case you didn’t know...

Joel Embiid is a big Triple H fan. Recently, Joel Embiid had put a ‘choke hold’ on his teammate, T.J McConnell for fun after McConnell hit the game-winning shot against the Knicks. Seen below, is Embiid’s shout out to the WWE Legend and the Game’s response.

I learned this by watching you, @TripleH



Is the @WWE ready for The Process?



Joel Embiid #NBAVote pic.twitter.com/Ioya5CYpnU — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) 12 January 2017

To play the game you gotta go through The Process ... #NBAVote https://t.co/PzD3Qa46H6 — Triple H (@TripleH) January 13, 2017

The heart of the matter

As seen in the tweet above, a few hours after Triple H endorsed Embiid for the NBA All-Star game, Embiid received well over 10,000 votes. Triple H is a favourite of many in other industries, albeit sports or entertainment. It’s no wonder why The Game has been selected to be the heir apparent to run the WWE once Vince McMahon retires.

What's next?

Triple H approved of Embiid’s impersonation by posting this tweet:

Still have to perfect the water-to-spit ratio...Not bad for a first attempt. #MopTheFloor#NBAVote Joel Embiid https://t.co/mjaNcStuZt — Triple H (@TripleH) January 14, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

This is great exposure for professional wrestling. Joel is an up-and-coming prospect for the Philadelphia 76ers, so it becomes great exposure for Triple H and the entire WWE to be able to see stars crossing over and showing their love for professional wrestling.

