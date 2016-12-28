WWE News: Sasha Banks responds to criticism over Charlotte Flair feud

The Boss has some sharp comments for the fans who do not appreciate the Sasha-Charlotte rivalry.

28 Dec 2016

Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair were engaged in a seven month long rivalry

Sasha Banks is one of the most outspoken Superstars on the WWE roster. The former tree-time Women’s champion has often made it a point to take her critics head on and prove them wrong.

Something similar happened recently when Sasha broke into a war of words with a fan. Sasha was responding to a number of fans complaining that the Sasha and Charlotte rivalry had been dragged for too long, and had taken away focus from the remaining women on the roster.

Sasha hit back hard at the critics saying:

“The internet in 2016. ‘Zomg please give the women a chance. Let them be on TV every week and have the same program and amount of time like the guys.’ “Two weeks into a program – ‘Zomg give other women a chance, I’m so tired of seeing the same program.’ "So sick of hearing the same BS!”

Here is a screenshot of the conversation.

Fans have always been critical of the way WWE handles storylines involving women. However, the Sasha-Charlotte rivalry broke a lot of barriers and will go down in history as the turning point of women’s wrestling in the New Era.

The two women traded the WWE RAW Women’s Champion every time they met and put on some great matches, including the first ever women’s Hell In A Cell match, Falls Count Anywhere match and a 30-minute Iron Man match.

However, Sasha fell short as Charlotte Flair settled the feud with a win at Roadblock: End of the Line and put an end to the rivalry by becoming a four-time women’s champion. Charlotte has now turned her attention to Bayley who looks to be gaining momentum as the WWE Universe heads on to the Road to WrestleMania.

Sasha, on the other hand, has had her hands full with Nia Jax taking her out last week on Monday Night RAW. There is also a rumour that WWE may be planning to turn Sasha heel in the near future.

