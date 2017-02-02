WWE News: Seth Rollins confirms injury and addresses fans via Twitter

Seth Rollins confirms that the injury is real.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 02 Feb 2017, 15:20 IST

Samoa Joe annihilated Seth Rollins on Triple H’s bidding this week on Raw

What’s the story?

After reinjuring his knee during the brawl with Samoa Joe this last Monday, it is very much doubtful for Seth Rollins to make it to WrestleMania. While many are pondering whether it might be a storyline injury, Seth Rollins took to Twitter to address his fans regarding the injury.

In case you didn’t know...

This week on Raw, the much-awaited confrontation between Triple H and Seth Rollins came to head. After Seth invaded the NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, an irate Triple H appeared on Raw to confront Seth Rollins. As Rollins made his way to the ring, Samoa Joe attacked Rollins mercilessly on Triple H’s bidding and made his massive debut.

We reported the next day that Seth Rollins has reinjured his knee during the brawl with Samoa Joe. While it is widely speculated that it was a storyline injury, there isn’t much credence to this speculation. Reports suggest that the injury is legitimate and most probably The Architect might miss out on yet another WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

Seth Rollins addressed his fans via Twitter today. He thanked his fans for being in his corner and reaching out to him during these turbulent times. Seth confirmed that the injury is real, but also stated that his resolve to slay the King of Kings is not deterred by the injury. You can check out Rollins’ statements below.

Wish I could say it was just a bad dream.pic.twitter.com/mr5vu1MEVp — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins)February 1, 2017

Wanted to take a second to thank everyone who has reached out to me over the last two days. Life doesn't always go your way, but that .... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

is no excuse to surrender. If anything, obstacles exist to help us grow and evolve. This reinjury to my surgically repaired knee is real ... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

and a lot is up in the air right now, but one thing remains constant: my resolve. This doesn't end for me until I've reclaimed the throne .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

And for me, fighting and defeating Triple H is the only way. I will work harder than I ever have and push myself beyond what I know. This .. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

isn't over. The only way to wear the crown is to slay the king. I know what must be done and there's nothing that can stop me. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 1, 2017

From the looks of it, the injury Seth suffered to his surgically repaired knee looks to be legitimate. As of now, no details regarding the time Seth Rollins will need to recover from this knee injury has been reported. It is possible that Seth Rollins might miss out on yet another WrestleMania due to the same knee once again.

What’s next?

While it is yet unclear whether Seth Rollins will be able to recover before WrestleMania, the latest statement issued by Seth Rollins makes one thing clear – He will stop at nothing to get his hands on Triple H. When Seth Rollins returns, he will also be itching to take out Samoa Joe.

Regardless of the date of his return, Seth Rollins has two great feuds lined up for him upon his return.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is sad to see a talent like Rollins missing out on WrestleMania for two consecutive years. We were all eagerly awaiting for the feud between Triple H and Rollins to blow off at WrestleMania this year, but it looks like that fated fight between the mentor and the protege must wait.

On the other hand, this would serve well to get immense heat on Samoa Joe. It is highly unlikely that Triple H would miss out on WrestleMania and now WWE has the major headache of finding a worthy replacement for Triple H to wrestle at WrestleMania. Let's hope that Seth makes a speedy recovery and be up to fight at WrestleMania.

Tweet Speak

The injury of Seth Rollins was revealed when Seth tweeted the following yesterday.

While many fans rushed to enquire regarding his status with concern, there was one man who was proud of his handiwork on Monday. Samoa Joe tweeted the following immediately after the news about Seth’s injury broke out.

.@TripleH I believe I have delivered as requested. https://t.co/x55KoxGEu5 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

He then went on to taunt both Rollins and his fans in a typical heelish fashion.

When your @'s be like. pic.twitter.com/FkgprIJ3B6 — The Destroyer (@SamoaJoe) February 1, 2017

