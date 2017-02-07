WWE News: WWE PC guest trainer Sonjay Dutt explains why he never won the TNA X Division Championship

Could we see Sonjay Dutt in the WWE?

Sonjay Dutt was one of the pioneers of the TNA X Division

What’s the story?

Recently. there have been talks that WWE could be airing the TNA library, based on multiple surveys released for fan feedback. If WWE would happen to gain the TNA library, it would be great to see some of the TNA Wrestling matches from its inception in 2002.

One of the biggest components of why TNA thrived at the time was the X DIvision. Along with names such as AJ Styles, Low-Ki, Christopher Daniels, and Jerry Lynn, another notable name in the division was Sonjay Dutt. In a recent episode of the Pancakes & Powerslams, Dutt explained his time competing for TNA.

In case you didn’t know...

Sonjay Dutt was one of the pioneers for the TNA X Division. Debuting just a year after TNA open its doors, Dutt was one of the most loyal and consistent competitors for the division. Oddly, even with his long tenure in TNA, Dutt never won the X Division Championship despite many close calls. Dutt spent six years in TNA from 2003 to 2009, before making sporadic appearances between 2012 and 2015.

Dutt also recently tweeted his gratitude for being at the WWE Performance Center, as 411Mania reported that he was a guest trainer last week.

Thanks to everyone at WWE NXT Performance Center for having me! What an amazing week. Great crew & atmosphere! — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) February 5, 2017

The heart of the matter

Donjay commented on why he was never champion.

“I don't know where their heads were at. I know that I didn't want to sign a contract, so I'm sure that really limited what they would want to do with me. I wasn't prepared to sign a contract.”

He also commented on when the X Division went south.

“When the X Division took a turn for the worse

"They stopped featuring and paying attention to it in 2010... I know that [Hogan and Bischoff] didn't understand what the [X Division] was, or how to present it. “Then you couple that in with the fact that they brought in an influx of new talent were big stars and big names. With all that, you're really not left with much time for the X Division guys.”

Sportskeeda’s take

Sonjay Dutt has always proved to be a solid name in the pro wrestling industry. During his time in TNA, along with years of competing on the independent circuit, Dutt would be a good addition to the WWE Cruiserweight Division, as he has gained a considerable following since debuting with TNA in 2003.