WWE News: The exact moment Seth Rollins got injured

Rollins ruled out for 8 weeks.

Seth Rollins was injured during this attack by Samoa Joe

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins injuring his knee yet again is the news that has shocked the wrestling world this week. Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin has uploaded a GIF on his official Twitter account, which sheds light on when exactly Seth Rollins sustained his knee injury.

This is my guess for when Seth's injury occurred on RAW this week. pic.twitter.com/JLuqDt0vCs — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Rollins had earlier torn his ACL, MCL and medial meniscus on his knee at a house show back in November 2015. He missed seven months due to the injury and could return to action only in the summer of 2016.

A scripted attack by former WWE NXT Champion Samoa Joe saw the Superstar reinjuring his knee on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw in the final segment of the evening.

The heart of the matter

Obviously, the attack was not intentional and it resulted in Rollins suffering a legitimate injury and now he is in danger of missing WrestleMania 33. Many were led to believe at the time of the attack that Rollins was not injured and that it was a storyline injury heading into the Fastlane and WrestleMania pay-per-views.

However, footage surfaced on social media immediately afterwards that saw Samoa asking Rollins if he was okay and getting the response, ‘I hope so’. It was clear at that moment that something had gone wrong.

In the GIF, if you focus on the right leg of Rollins, you will see that when Samoa Joe is locking his Coquina Clutch at the end of the clip, as he is about to land on the canvas the Architect’s leg gets trapped in an incredibly awkward position

In the video that WWE uploaded on their YouTube channel, the exact moment of the injury is also slightly noticeable. Fast forward to the 3:20 mark and you can hear the noise let out by Rollins as his right leg was trapped and he was brought down grimacing in pain but you'd be forgiven for assuming he was totally selling the ambush.

What’s next?

The early update on the injury is that it is an MCL tear and that Rollins will be ruled out for at least eight weeks. This means that the best case scenario is that he will just be able to make a return to the ring at the WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is indeed an upsetting time for Rollins and his fans and the WWE Universe. We, at Sportskeeda, wish him a speedy recovery and hope that he will not be missing out on a second successive WrestleMania.