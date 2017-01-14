WWE News: Triple H comments about WWE signing Kenny Omega

The performance of 'The Cleaner' has impressed the King of Kings.

Omega after winning G1 Climax 2016

What’s the story?

During a press conference to promote this weekend’s WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament, Triple H was asked if he would like to sign Kenny Omega to a WWE contract. According to ESPN, the WWE Chief Operation Officer responded:

"To me, anytime anybody questions me on a talent -- Am I interested in them? -- the fact that you're questioning me on them means that person is probably pretty talented, so, yes, I'm interested."

Triple H went to reveal that he is interested in signing the best performers. He says he would provide them with the largest platform in the world to showcase their talent.

“As far as Kenny Omega goes, I’m just interested in talent, period. If somebody is talented as a performer and they wanna come work for the WWE, if they wanna come to the largest platform in the world where they can truly show what they do off on a global basis, then WWE is the choice for them. If they wanna come work for us and they’re very talented, then I’m interested in talking to them, and that’s across the board.”

In case you didn’t know....

Omega recently delivered a 6-star rated wrestling match with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11. After failing to win that match, ‘The Cleaner’ hinted about possibly leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling to “reassess his future”. In addition, it is reported that his contract with the promotion expires this month.

The heart of the matter

Omega mentioned on his Twitter handle that he would consider “all options”. Naturally, wrestling fans from around the world started to speculate that the winner of the 2016 G1 Climax tournament will be making his WWE debut very soon. The buzz about Omega’ WWE debut reached a new extent courtesy a few Instagram posts of the 15-time World Champion John Cena.

The fans believe that such posts are an indication that Omega will be appearing under the WWE banner sooner than expected. Such belief is due to the fact that John Cena posted an image of AJ Styles on his Instagram account last year after rumors started to circulate that he has left NJPW for WWE. Surprisingly, AJ Styles made his WWE debut within a few days in the Royal Rumble match.

What’s next?

There are rumors that former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, Kenny Omega, has been offered a new deal which will keep him in NJPW for a few more years. If Omega accepts such an offer, the fans will have to wait to see ‘The Cleaner’ perform inside a WWE ring.

Sportskeeda’s take

Kenny Omega has been dominating NJPW for last couple years now. He became the leader of the popular faction Bullet Club after AJ Styles left and went on to become the first foreign wrestler to win NJPW’s prestigious G1 Climax tournament.

Although several fans may want him to perform in the WWE, it will be better if he stays with New Japan and earns his position as the kingpin of the promotion by winning the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

