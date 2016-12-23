WWE News: Update on the sale of Hall of Fame tickets and announcement of first inductee

Who is going to join these legends in the WWE Hall of Fame this year?

It was reported by WrestlingNewsWorld.Com that the ticket sales for the 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will begin on Friday, January 13th, 2017. It was also mentioned that there would be a ticket presale before the scheduled date during the same week and the password will be available on the website.

Also Read: Predicting 5 inductees for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame

The general observation every year is that WWE announces their first Hall of Fame inductee on television that week. This gives us reason to believe that the first name in the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2017 could be officially announced on television during the January 9th, 2017 episode of Monday Night RAW.

This is done by the company to create a huge buzz before the ticket sale kicks off and this will be followed by the announcement of more names on the list during the subsequent shows.

The 2017 Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, 1st April 2017 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Needless to say, this will be a WWE Network exclusive event.

In the video below, have a look at the 2016 WWE Hall of Fame Class receiving their rings from Mr McMahon & Triple H-

Last year, ‘The Icon’, Sting made it to the WWE Hall of Fame, Class of 2016. Sting spoke about his career and declared his official retirement from WWE. Find all of it in the video below. Remember here that Sting had wrestled a couple of matches during his short reign with WWE: one against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and the other against Seth Rollins and lost both of them.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com