Seth Rollins Injury Update: May be out of action for at least 8 weeks

Early word is that he has a torn MCL and could still make it in time for Wrestlemania.

Seth Rollins was injured during this attack by Samoa Joe.

What’s the story?

There is a possibility of some good news awaiting for the fans of Seth Rollins if the early word on his injury can be trusted. Early reports have suggested that he has sustained a torn MCL and thereby there is a chance, ever so slim, that he could still make it in time for WrestleMania 33.

According to a report in the Wrestling Observer newsletter, on Wednesday, Rollins was evaluated by the famed Dr James Andrews and the early word is that he will be out for nearly eight weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Back in November 2015, at a house show, Seth Rollins sustained a torn ACL, MCL and medial meniscus on his knee. After missing out seven months, he was back in action in the summer. However, the Superstar seems to have re-injured his knee during a scripted attack by Samoa Joe, the former NXT champion, on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw.

The heart of the matter

Rollins was attacked by Samoa Joe during the former’s long awaited confrontation with Triple H on Raw this week. The attack resulted in Rollins reinjuring his knee and speculations have been rife ever since that he could miss WrestleMania for the second year in the running.

Although the jury is still out on this latest development and there has been some speculation about the legitimacy of the injury, it now appears that he is indeed injured. The results of the tests are expected to be in by Friday, thus giving the WWE officials plenty of time to make necessary creative changes for next week’s edition of Raw.

However, Rollins and WWE may just get lucky. A torn MCL, as the early word suggests, would mean his timetable for a return is eight weeks. Rollins would then be likely to be back in time for Wrestlemania 33, which would be the best case scenario.

What’s next?

If Rollins’ injury is indeed not that serious it would mean that the WWE would be able to go forward with initial plans for a build to a matchup with Triple H at WrestleMania 33. Without him, however, the WWE will have to fill a feud for both Triple H and Samoa Joe in the upcoming months.

Finn Balor, of course, is one possibility while Roman Reigns could also be another target of Triple H’s scorn.

Sportskeeda’s take

The injury comes at a really unfortunate time for both Seth Rollins and the WWE Universe as this could potentially put an end to a fantastic storyline that has been brewing for a while now. We at Sportskeeda hope that Rollins has a speedy recovery.

