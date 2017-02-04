WWE Rumors: Potential match card for WWE Fastlane has Goldberg going for the title

Here is the probable card for RAW's next PPV and the final one before WrestleMania 33.

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Feb 2017, 18:04 IST

Will Goldberg be going through the pyro at Fastlane chasing the WWE Universal Championship?

What’s the story?

NoDQ.com has obtained the rumoured WWE Fastlane pay per view card, and the main event is quite interesting. WWE Fastlane is the next pay per view of the RAW brand, which will take place on March 5th. It will be the final pay per view before WrestleMania. Below is the rumoured card for the event:

Goldberg v. Kevin Owens – WWE Universal Championship

Sami Zayn v. Chris Jericho – WWE United States Championship

Seth Rollins v. Samoa Joe (replacement for Rollins could be announced next week)

Roman Reigns v. Braun Strowman

Sheamus & Cesaro v. Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows – WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax

In case you didn’t know...

Seth Rollins will probably not face Samoa Joe due to the knee injury he suffered on RAW. The initial diagnosis is that he’ll be out of action for eight weeks, but that could change anytime if he recuperates quickly.

The heart of the matter...

The key part of the speculated card is that Goldberg is challenging for the WWE Universal Championship. There are no indications of Goldberg getting into the title picture to this point, but he will be appearing on Monday Night Raw next week to answer Brock Lesnar’s challenge for WrestleMania. Hopefully, WWE will clarify the situation regarding the title and the Fastlane card on next week’s edition.

What’s next?

The next episode of Raw will probably clear up the ambiguity surrounding the WWE Universal Championship as previously mentioned, but it may also give us what’s next with Samoa Joe now that Seth Rollins is injured. The rest of the card seemed to have been put into motion with the events of the first Raw after the Royal Rumble this past week.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Goldberg in the WWE Universal Championship picture seems a little odd. In a previous article, Vince McMahon has made it clear that his focus is on the Goldberg and Brock Lensar feud for WrestleMania. So much so that he may want the WWE Universal Championship on the line. Another Goldberg and Lesnar match really wasn’t necessary, and adding the title to the match would make things worse.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com