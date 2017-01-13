WWE Rumors: Taz says Samoa Joe could interfere in the WWE World Title Match at The Rumble

Could this be the perfect way to debut Samoa Joe on the WWE main roster?

by Carl Gac News 13 Jan 2017, 15:46 IST

What’s the story?

It’s been one of the most talked about things in the world of WWE for the past few months, but now former WWE Superstar Taz may have stumbled on the perfect way to debut Samoa Joe on the WWE main roster.

Many people are expecting former NXT Champion Samoa Joe to make his debut during the actual Royal Rumble match, but after a caller on “The Taz Show” suggested it, maybe the best way would be to have Joe interfere in the WWE World title match between AJ Styes and John Cena.

In case you didn’t know....

Samoa Joe was one of the most respected men on the independent wrestling circuit before joining WWE in May 2015. Entering straight into the main event scene, feuding first with Kevin Owens then teaming with and battling NXT Champion Finn Balor. Balor and Joe traded the NXT Championship before Balor made his own way to the main roster.

When Balor left NXT, Samoa Joe’s began feuding with Shinsuke Nakamura. They also traded the NXT Championship back and forth, with Nakamura finally winning the title back in early December 2016 in his native Japan. Since then we haven’t seen Samoa Joe.

The heart of the matter

Samoa Joe has done his time in NXT. He came in when NXT needed top stars to fill the main event scene, but with Nakamura as Champion and the recently re-signed Kassius Ohno (Chris Hero) at the top of the card, it is finally time for Samoa Joe to move up to the main roster.

With so much speculation and the Royal Rumble on the horizon, it’s only fair to assume that Samoa Joe will make his debut at the event. Most people would expect that to be as part of the actual Rumble match, but the idea to have him interfere in the Styles vs. Cena match could be a master stroke.

What’s next?

With the Royal Rumble a little over two weeks away, we won’t have to wait long to see whether the WWE Universe will get their wish to see Samoa Joe make his debut on the card. Without a doubt, the plans for Samoa Joe will change many times before he actually debuts on the main roster.

There’s a good chance that the plans already have changed several times as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

The idea to have Samoa Joe debut during a title match, not just the Royal Rumble match, could be a brilliant plan for WWE. It would instantly throw him into the main event mix on SmackDown and show that he is a force to be reckoned with.

If Samoa Joe comes in as part of the Rumble, it’s hard to make him come out of it as an important cog in the WWE machine, unless he actually won the whole match. Nothing is easy to predict with WWE, but it’s fairly easy to imagine that the company sees the Royal Rumble as the perfect spot to debut the Samoan Submission Machine.

