WWE Rumors: Triple H-Seth Rollins segment being booked for Royal Rumble

Will Seth Rollins finally get some answers at the Royal Rumble?

by Prityush Haldar News 25 Jan 2017, 15:56 IST

Seth Rollins was in a commanding position before the distraction allowed Sami Zayn to pick up the win

What’s the story?

Seth Rollins might have lost his spot in the Royal Rumble match, but he will be involved in a segment this Sunday. According to the latest rumours from Cagesideseats.com an angle involving Seth Rollins and Triple H is being lined up for the show.

In case you didn’t know...

The rift between Triple H and Seth Rollins was created when the Game attacked Reigns and Rollins on Monday Night RAW and handed the WWE Universal Championship to Kevin Owens. This happened after Finn Balor had to relinquish the title after a shoulder injury at SummerSlam.

The heart of the matter

Seth was booked in a match against Sami Zayn this past Monday on RAW with the stipulation that if Zayn won, he would replace Rollins in the Royal Rumble match. Seth was in the driver’s seat during the bout when Triple H’s music hit.

It was only a false alarm, but the distraction was enough to allow Sami Zayn to roll up Rollins for the win thereby robbing Rollins of a spot in the prestigious Royal Rumble match. Rollins was furious with the event of the evening and stormed out of the arena.

What’s next?

It is certain that both Triple H and Rollins will be in San Antonio during the Rumble weekend. There are plans for the two men to clash at WrestleMania and it looks like the storyline will take off from the Royal Rumble.

Sportskeeda's take

It won’t be surprising if Triple H continues to torment Seth Rollins for the next few weeks. After all, he is the ‘Cerebral Assassin.’ The Man vs. The Game makes for some compelling television given the history the two men have together. Add to that the conflict of interests between Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley and we have a brawl on our hands.

